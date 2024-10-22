Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District: Fitzgerald vs. Steinhoff

Wisconsinites will vote for congressional candidates in the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

All eight of Wisconsin’s U.S. House seats are on the ballot. We compiled candidate information for four of those seats in WUWM's coverage area (Congressional Districts 1, 4, 5 and 6).

What do Wisconsin’s U.S. Congressional Representatives do?

The U.S. House of Representatives is made up of 435 representatives, and the number of representatives each state has is determined by population. Wisconsin is currently divided into eight congressional districts, each represented by a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Representatives serve two-year terms and are considered for reelection every even year. During their term, representatives write and vote on laws that govern every state in the U.S. and decide how federal tax dollars are spent.

The House is the larger of Congress’ two legislative bodies, and has the sole authority to impeach federal officials and elect the president in the case of an Electoral College tie.

What’s at stake?

This election will help decide which party controls the U.S. Congress. If Democrats gain control of the House and add to their number of seats, it could create an easier pathway for legislation to be enacted by a potential Harris-Walz administration. A Democratic majority could ensure that conservative legislation — like a total abortion ban in the U.S. — is unable to be enacted. If Republicans retain control of the House, they would make it easier for a potential Trump-Vance administration to enact legislation. This could allow them to pass conservative legislation and ensure that liberal legislation — like a law legalizing abortion nationwide — is unable to be enacted.

5th Congressional District

The 5th Congressional District includes some of the Milwaukee suburbs, such as Waukesha and West Bend, as well as all of Jefferson County. It also includes portions of Dodge County.

This district has been a longtime Republican stronghold. It leans 63% Republican.

Incumbent Republican candidate Scott Fitzgerald will face Democratic candidate Ben Steinhoff in the Nov. 5 general election.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Scott Fitzgerald (Republican)

Fitzgerald did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website and previous news coverage.

Fitzgerald is seeking a third term in the U.S. House. He was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District following the retirement of former Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner in 2020.

The Juneau Republican was first elected to the Wisconsin State Senate in 1994 and served as Senate majority leader in the chamber from 2012 until he was elected to Congress.

As one of his first acts in office , Fitzgerald was among the more than 100 GOP members of the U.S. House to object to counting Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

According to his website, Fitzgerald believes abortion should be illegal, he wants to push back against “radical liberals” and he supports law enforcement.

Ben Steinhoff Campaign Ben Steinhoff

Ben Steinhoff (Democrat)

What makes you the best candidate to represent your Congressional district? If you're an incumbent, please explain why voters should support you for another term.

My life’s career has been committed to preserving life and fighting for the most vulnerable. As a first responder, paramedic, firefighter, former dispatcher, and aide in emergency and operating rooms — I’ve devoted my adult life to doing what’s right, while working paycheck to paycheck, and struggling to make ends meet.

I’m running for Congress to bring this midwestern Grit to the House, and put a real leader back into our seat in Congress.

If elected, what is the most important issue you would want to address in office?

Rural communities have been left behind. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, my EMS department was forced to shut its doors, because we could not afford to remain open.

State Senate Majority leader, Scott Fitzgerald, blocked federal emergency funding that would have saved many rural communities, like mine, from having to outsource their vital community and emergency services.

As your Congressman, I will fight for rural Wisconsin, and champion 911 reform, to reduce wait times for 911 calls, expand access to rural healthcare, and increase resources and support for all of our first responders.

How do you plan to accomplish your top priority in a potentially divided House?

This is an issue that affects all of us, and that those of both parties view as a top priority, whether we look at this issue in terms of public safety, or as a healthcare policy concern — if elected to Congress, I will work with anyone, who is committed to doing the right thing.

Are you satisfied with the direction of the country? Explain why or why not.

In many respects, I feel we need more action on a lot of issues. As I said before, Rural Wisconsin and Rural America has been left behind, our healthcare system is inaccessible to far too many Americans— and we have a Congress with nothing to show for their time in office.

We need working class leaders, to represent our working class communities, and fight for working class interests.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

AFL-CIO Wisconsin, IBEW, + several other labor unions