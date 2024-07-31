Wisconsin Assembly District 9: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 9

Assembly District 9 covers West Milwaukee and part of the south side of Milwaukee, including the Layton Park neighborhood and Southgate.

According to WisPolitics, Democrat Marisabel Cabrera was drawn in to the district. Cabrera is taking office as a Milwaukee County Circuit Judge in August.

There are two Democrats and one Republican running for the position. The Democrat who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election, with the Republican candidate also on the ballot, on Nov. 5.

The district leans approximately 73% Democratic.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the District 9 candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Priscilla Prado (Democrat)

Priscilla Prado did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

Priscilla Prado is a small business owner, community leader, two-time heart attack survivor, and mother of four. Her platform emphasizes public safety and police accountability, along with expanding access to affordable housing and healthcare.

"My journey to the assembly is fueled by a profound empathy for the struggles of working families," Prado says on her website.

With a background in accounting, Prado founded Midwest Bookkeeping in 2017. She serves as treasurer on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce.

"Priscilla A. Prado’s unparalleled experience as an accountant, office administrator, and small business owner uniquely qualifies her to advocate for robust economic policies and community development initiatives in District 9," Prado's website says. "Her life’s work reflects her dedication to her community, resilience in the face of personal health challenges, and a passionate commitment to the economic empowerment of her fellow citizens."

Deisy España (Democrat)

Deisy España did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

Deisy España is a community organizer, a daughter of Mexican immigrants, and a south side Milwaukee native. Her platform emphasizes BadgerCare expansion, workers' rights, investment in public schools, drivers' licenses for undocumented immigrants, and in-state tuition for DACA recipients.

"She understands the unique needs of working-class families and has developed a bold, progressive agenda that puts their concerns front and center," her website says.

Deisy España is a current student at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

"Being raised on the south side of Milwaukee by immigrant parents, I saw firsthand how marginalized communities have been deprived of having a seat at the table and having a voice in the policies that have affected and continue to affect them at a disproportionate rate," España says on her website. "Now with new maps, we have an opportunity to completely change the way the legislature looks and deliver the wins that our communities deserve."

Ryan Antczak (Republican)

Ryan Antczak did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Ryan Antczak is a former corrections officer, father and local boy scout troop leader. His platform emphasizes community safety, reducing taxes, and giving parents greater influence on their child's education.

"In the Assembly, he will work to keep violent offenders off our streets, support law enforcement, and strengthen our laws to hold criminals accountable," Antczak's website says. "He knows we must stop soft-on-crime policies which have led to a rise in crime across Wisconsin."

A former Milwaukee Common Council candidate for District 8, Antczak lost to JoCasta Zamarripa in April 2024.

"Inflation is on the rise and pocketbooks across Wisconsin are feeling the squeeze. Now more than ever, we must make sure you are able to keep more of your hard-earned money. That's why Ryan will fight to reduce the tax burden on Wisconsin families and businesses."

