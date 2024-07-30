Wisconsin Assembly District 17: Meet the candidate

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature as been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 17

Assembly District 17 is entirely contained within the boundaries of the city of Milwaukee. It comprises neighborhoods of Milwaukee's west side, including northern Enderis Park, Capitol Heights, and Lincoln Creek.

Screenshot / Wisconsin State Legislature Map of Assembly District 17

The district is currently represented by Democrat Supreme Moore Omokunde, who is now running for re-election.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans 85% Democratic.

Meet the candidates

Supreme Moore Omokunde (Democrat)

Supreme Moore Omokunde did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Supreme Moore Omokunde is seeking reelection for the District 17 Assembly seat, a position he has held since 2021. His platform emphasizes criminal justice reform, expanding access to healthcare, addressing the housing crisis and improving overall quality of life in Milwaukee.

"We're going to work together, as a community, to make the 17th District stronger than it has ever been," his website says. "In order to tackle these issues in the State Assembly, our community needs a strong, dedicated leader with experience legislating and working on public policy."

Omokunde served on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors from 2015-2020 and has a background as an organizer with the Sherman Park Community Association.

"I'm going to ensure that our public parks get the state funding they deserve and our city has the resources to pave our streets." Omokunde says on his website. "There's no reason why our community can't get the same amount of investment as people who chose to live downtown."

Omokunde is the son of Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Rev. Dr. Tolokun Omokunde.

"From an early age, he has dedicated himself to the advancement of social justice and spent many years working for the betterment of his community before becoming a county supervisor."

