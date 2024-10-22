Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District: Grothman vs. Zarbano

Wisconsinites will vote for congressional candidates in the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

All eight of Wisconsin’s U.S. House seats are on the ballot. We compiled candidate information for four of those seats in WUWM's coverage area (Congressional Districts 1, 4, 5 and 6).

What do Wisconsin’s U.S. Congressional Representatives do?

The U.S. House of Representatives is made up of 435 representatives, and the number of representatives each state has is determined by population. Wisconsin is currently divided into eight congressional districts, each represented by a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Representatives serve two-year terms and are considered for reelection every even year. During their term, representatives write and vote on laws that govern every state in the U.S. and decide how federal tax dollars are spent.

The House is the larger of Congress’ two legislative bodies, and has the sole authority to impeach federal officials and elect the president in the case of an Electoral College tie.

What’s at stake?

This election will help decide which party controls the U.S. Congress. If Democrats gain control of the House and add to their number of seats, it could create an easier pathway for legislation to be enacted by a potential Harris-Walz administration. A Democratic majority could ensure that conservative legislation — like a total abortion ban in the U.S. — is unable to be enacted. If Republicans retain control of the House, they would make it easier for a potential Trump-Vance administration to enact legislation. This could allow them to pass conservative legislation and ensure that liberal legislation — like a law legalizing abortion nationwide — is unable to be enacted.

6th Congressional District

The 6th Congressional District (pictured in orange) includes a large swath of central and northeast Wisconsin, including Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Manitowoc and Sheboygan. The district has been a Republican stronghold for decades.

Legislative Technology Services Bureau Map of Wisconsin's Congressional Districts

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.



Meet the Candidates

Glenn Grothman (Republican)

Grothman did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website and previous news coverage.

Leah Herman Congressman Glenn Grothman

Grothman has represented the 6th Congressional District since 2014 after serving for over 30 years in both the state Senate and state Assembly. He also is an attorney.

Grothman serves on the House Oversight and Reform, Budget, and Education and Labor Committees.

According to his website, Grothman's priorities are:



Promote skills-based education.

Keep open work centers for those with disabilities.

Get rid of the marriage penalty for government assistance programs.

Refinance student loans.

Get more generic medication on the market.

Restore integrity to our elections.

Secure our borders and fix our broken immigration system.

Glenn Grothman campaign website

Candidate Facebook Page John Zarbano

John Zarbano (Democrat)

What makes you the best candidate to represent your Congressional district?

In Congress, my legislative priorities include:



Restoration and protection of Women’s Fundamental Rights

Protection of Social Security and Medicare

Immigration Control

If elected, what is the most important issue you would want to address in office?

Every woman possesses the personal, fundamental right to make her own decisions about her life including healthcare and for her, healthcare includes access to contraception, invitro fertilization and abortion.

How do you plan to accomplish your top priority in a potentially divided House?

Introduce and pass Senator Tammy Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.

Are you satisfied with the direction of the country? Explain why or why not.

Absolutely! Our economy is stronger than goat's breath and inflation is under control. Our nation is looking towards the future, not the past. Our nation has the means and the political will to solve the challenges we face.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

Wisconsin State AFL-CIO & Fox Valley Area Labor Council, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, United Auto Workers, Wisconsin Education Association Council, Fond du Lac County Labor Counci, AFL-CIO, Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Committee to Protect Health Care

John Zarbano campaign website