Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Assembly District 19

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 19

Wisconsin Assembly District 19 covers downtown Milwaukee and neighborhoods along the lake, including the East Side and some of Bay View.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 19

The district is currently represented by Ryan Clancy, who is running for re-election. He is being challenged by another Democrat, Jarrod Anderson. Whoever who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans approximately 83% Democratic.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Jarrod Anderson (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I believe serving as a State Representative means safeguarding public trust with a focus on serving constituents over political grandstanding. This is something the 19th District deserves. It's time for collaboration and progressive policymaking.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

I hear from constituents at the doors that they are concerned about crime, reckless driving, public education and access to quality healthcare. This is the first time in 13 years that Democrats can have the chance to win a majority. I plan on working with my Democratic colleagues and working across the aisle where possible to pass meaningful legislation for Wisconsinites.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success at the end of my term would look like Democrats proposing bills and actually having the opportunity to pass meaningful legislation. Additionally, success is in working collaboratively with my colleagues in the legislature and alongside elected officials across the state.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I am a healthcare attorney. I understand the nuances of healthcare and healthcare law. Additionally, I am a skilled negotiator, a staunch Democrat, and a proven coalition builder with a record of governmental and nonprofit service. I understand that we need representatives who care deeply about their constituents, and understand that we need to work together to improve the lives of Wisconsinites.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson

County Executive David Crowley

County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson

Alderman Jonathan Brostoff

Ryan Clancy (Democrat, incumbent)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I taught for Milwaukee Public School for years, first as a substitute and then as a full-time high-school English teacher. I started at an exceptional school which was able to meet the needs of individual students, but after Act 10 was then transferred to a classroom in which I had 44 students. I was, I was told, a good teacher to 25 students. But it was heartbreaking to try to meet the needs of nearly twice that many. I miss the classroom every day, but I ran for office because I knew that I could effect bigger change fighting for public education, smaller class sizes, and for all the supports that my students need in their communities.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

I spend a great deal of time in the community and knocking on doors in this district and others. People are concerned about big, existential issues like climate change, the curtailing of their basic human rights and threats to their bodily autonomy (and their neighbors') over issues that they thought we had settled years ago. They're seeing systems which have failed to provide basic human needs like housing, public education and real public safety. And rather than trying to tweak existing programs, they're ready to take big, transformative swings at the status quo to make our community better. I've been leading on that work.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

I've been working for years, in districts all across the state, to get us to a Democratic majority in the Assembly. This last session, most of our Democratic bills — transformative legislation, from housing to public education to abortion access — was unable to even get hearings under the Republican majority. We continue to work with stakeholders so that the groundswell of grassroots support for these bills will carry the votes once we're in the majority. Success this last session was organizing with my colleagues to block a great deal of harmful bills. Success this term will look like passing more of our own.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

During my time on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, I authored and passed more transformative, groundbreaking legislation than anyone in recent history. That included the Right to Shelter, which has assisted folks experiencing homelessness; the Right to Counsel, which has provided attorneys for folks facing eviction and keeping them from experiencing homelessness in the first place; paid family leave; establishing the county as a trans and nonbinary sanctuary, creating an abortion travel fund and much more. And at the state, I've organized my Democratic colleagues around housing, conditions of confinement, local control and more.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

The full, updated list of endorsements is here, and we've gotten endorsements from every progressive organization and individual who has weighed in so far:



Planned Parenthood

Citizen Action of Wisconsin

United Auto Workers

Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC)

Our Wisconsin Revolution

Working Families Party

Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC)

Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance

Wisconsin Conservation Voters

AFT Local 212 (MATC's union)

Senator Chris Larson

Representative Supreme Moore Omokunde

Representative Francesca Hong

Representative Darrin Madison

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic

