Milwaukee Common Council committee begins sales tax and shared revenue 'strings' discussions

The Milwaukee Common Council Monday starts taking a closer look at a controversial shared revenue package that would bring more state dollars to Milwaukee, and give the Council the option of creating a 2% city sales tax. But there are policy strings attached to the shared revenue money, such as limits on city efforts for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI.)

Milwaukee Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic says the Council's Steering and Rules Committee will discuss the state package, and hold a public hearing Monday.

WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach asked Dimitrijevic why she questions many of the strings attached to the state funds, yet supports creating the local sales tax.

