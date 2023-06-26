© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee Common Council committee begins sales tax and shared revenue 'strings' discussions

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published June 26, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT
Vitalii Vodolazskyi
/
Stock Adobe
Council members may try to push back against some Republican requirements for Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Common Council Monday starts taking a closer look at a controversial shared revenue package that would bring more state dollars to Milwaukee, and give the Council the option of creating a 2% city sales tax. But there are policy strings attached to the shared revenue money, such as limits on city efforts for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI.)

Milwaukee Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic says the Council's Steering and Rules Committee will discuss the state package, and hold a public hearing Monday.

WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach asked Dimitrijevic why she questions many of the strings attached to the state funds, yet supports creating the local sales tax.

Tags
State GovernmentMilwaukee Common CounciltaxesWUWMWUWM News
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach
Related Content