The Wisconsin Department of Revenue estimates at least 200,000 Wisconsin residents haven't filed their state and federal income tax forms ahead of…
A fund created in Racine, called the Badger State Opportunity Fund, will try to ignite investments in Wisconsin's 120 Opportunity Zones. Created by the…
Earlier in January, the city of Wauwatosa was featured in a New York Times article. But instead of the flyover country narratives we're used to hearing in…
Congressional Republicans delivered on their first major legislative accomplishment of the Trump era on Wednesday, when the House voted 224-201 to pass the tax package.
After the House passed the $1.5 trillion tax cut plan, a technical issue in the Senate dictated changes to the bill. The House will have to vote again Wednesday morning.
Republicans in Congress are likely to pass their tax bill this week, raising questions about House Speaker Paul Ryan's future and what, if anything, will happen next year
As Republicans prepare to pass their massive tax overhaul, they are planning to lessen, or even eliminate, the estate tax. Critics say the tax plays an important role in making the economy fair.
If the GOP can reconcile differences in the tax bills passed by the House and Senate, President Trump could have his wish for signing the $1.4 trillion tax overhaul into law by Christmas.
Some senators want the tax overhaul to come with a built-in trigger: If budget deficits grow, tax cuts will be reversed. But several key senators strongly oppose the idea.
The White House budget director said the Senate GOP bill cuts individual rates for just eight years to "game the system" and hopes those cuts become permanent. It happened before, sparking a crisis.