Wanted and Welcome: Milwaukee County residents who will comment on sales tax proposal

People who live in Milwaukee County have several chances in the coming days to tell county supervisors how to vote on a proposed increase in the county sales tax.

But as some town hall meetings are held the proposed tax hike is moving forward.

The sales tax discussion stems from Republican state legislators and Gov. Tony Evers (D) cutting a deal last month to let the Milwaukee Common Council vote on a new 2% city sales tax. That passed last week. Also, the state deal let the Milwaukee County Board vote on a proposed 0.4 increase to the county's current 5.5% sales tax. That would bring the total county tax to 5.9% on many goods, not including most food.

Monday, at a joint meeting of the county's Finance and Personnel committees, Supervisor Ryan Clancy tried to slow a County Board vote until September. He says it's deceiving for county leaders to tell the tax increase would cost wealthy residents — who would presumably buy more items — hundreds of dollars more per year than the $46 estimated the tax would cost low-income residents.

Screenshot / MilwaukeeCounty.gov Milwaukee County Supervisor Ryan Clancy addresses the meeting.



"The framing that the rich are paying more in real dollars is correct. But when we neglect the idea that this is an inherently regressive thing, that this falls far, far harder on the poor, we are doing ourselves a disservice. The idea that this continues to be not part of the analysis, I think is a fault," Clancy said.

A county budget official did reveal at the meeting that state and local estimates are that the sales tax hike would cost low-income residents an additional 0.3% of their income, but only 0.2% for median and higher income households.

Supervisor Peter Burgelis responded to the tax burden argument:

"I get it that this the sales tax is a regressive tax on our most vulnerable in our community. But the impacts if we have to cut transit and parks and health and human services is going to be far more regressive on our most vulnerable," Burgelis said.

The Finance Committee voted 4-3 in favor of the tax hike, while the Personnel Committee backed it 5-0. Some other supervisors who addressed the joint meeting said they are waiting to hear from constituents at town hall meetings occurring Tuesday night and on other dates before the full county board is scheduled to vote July 27. Two-thirds of the 18 supervisors have to back the tax increase before it can take effect in January.

Screenshot / MilwaukeeCounty.gov Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson speaks to supervisors at Monday's meeting.



County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson says she welcomes and encourages public engagement. But she's happy so far with the support for the sales tax increase.

"I think we overwhelmingly saw that in order to avert our fiscal crisis this is what we have to do. And I think supervisors understand that question," Nicholson told WUWM after Monday's meeting.

Sales Tax Town Halls

