The Milwaukee County Board has decided not to allow gun shows at the Sports Complex in Franklin, after all. The Board voted 13-3 Thursday to reject a proposal to revive the shows, which had been held biannually for years. The Board also voted to reduce fines for possessing 25 grams or less of marijuana to no more than $1.
