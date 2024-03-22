Meet the Milwaukee County Board candidates

All 18 Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors seats are up for election this spring.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the County Board candidates to help inform voters' decisions. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

What does the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors do?

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors comprises 18 representatives. Each supervisor is elected to a two-year term and represents about 53,000 residents. The board adopts resolutions and ordinances to create county policies, programs, services and laws. One of the board's main responsibilities is to adopt the annual Milwaukee County budget.

Board members elect a chairperson at the start of each term. The chairperson's roles include presiding over meetings and making assignments to the standing committees. Supervisors consider proposed ordinance changes and resolutions through the County Board's nine standing committees which include:



Audit

Community, environment and economic development

Finance

Health equity, human needs and strategic planning

Intergovernmental relations

Judiciary, law enforcement and general services

Parks and culture

Personnel

Transport and transit

Where are the districts?

Milwaukee County

Who are the candidates?

District 1

Incumbent Liz Sumner is not running for reelection.

Samer Ghani Anne O'Connor

Anne O'Connor

What do you consider to be the most pressing county-level issue and how do you plan to address it? The racial disparities in Milwaukee County are evident across all measures: health care, education, home ownership, reckless driving, wealth building, clean air & water, access to healthy food, etc. I believe that by prioritizing equitable access to home ownership, residents will increase their chances for better outcomes across all areas.

How would you work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County? In addition to applying the lens of equity to all existing systems, we also have to think about what NEW processes and structures need to be put in place to repair the damage that's been done by discrimination and segregation.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee County an affordable place to live? Access to affordable home ownership can help stabilize families, support better health, and makes for safer neighborhoods. I would like to prioritize investments in housing.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? Great people on a great lake! Milwaukee is filled with folks who are passionate about making things better for their neighborhoods and their community. Lake Michigan and our parks & rivers give us astounding natural beauty. From historic cream city brick buildings to modern icons like the Milwaukee Art Museum's Calatrava, we have beautiful architecture as well. Sports teams, recreation, restaurants, arts & culture — Milwaukee has it all.



District 2

Facebook Willie Johnson Jr.

Willie Johnson, Jr. (incumbent)

Johnson did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors profile.

Willie Johnson Jr. was first elected 2nd District Supervisor in 2000 and is serving his eighth term on the Milwaukee County Board. Prior to his election, Supervisor Johnson worked for the Milwaukee County Department of Human Services Financial Assistance and Child Welfare divisions.

Johnson is a member of numerous organizations that support small businesses, non-profits, and community and economic development. He's also won awards for his efforts to improve the community.



District 3

Courtesy Alexander Kostal Alexander Kostal

Alexander Kostal

What do you consider to be the most pressing county-level issue and how do you plan to address it? The County must reinvest in the human services it provides to our community, such as parks, public transportation, affordable housing, tenant protections, and public safety improvements. If elected, I will use the position and the platform it provides to call for increased funding for our County Parks including the reopening of our County Pools, an expanded, safer, and more reliable MCTS, widespread tenant protections and affordable housing proposals, comprehensive mental health services, and the funding of programs that attack the root causes of crime.

How would you work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County? As a lifelong resident Milwaukee resident, I'm both proud of my community, and ashamed by our long and continued history of racial inequality. The County's decision to treat racial inequality as a public health concern was a good first step, but much remains to be done. I've served on the County's Human Rights Commission since 2020, where we work to improve racial equity in the community. As a County Supervisor, I would propose and support legislation that advanced the interests of people of color throughout Milwaukee County. I will seek to govern collaboratively with organizations such as BLOC that are dedicated to achieving racial equity.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee County an affordable place to live? While I'm glad that the new taxes will prevent the most drastic cuts from the human services the County provides, our community still faces dire challenges when it comes to affordability, especially for working families. One of the best areas for the County to make a difference is with housing policy, where enhanced tenant protections and affordable housing programs can protect our neighbors from exploitive landlords and extreme housing costs. We also need to keep public transit financially accessible for the future.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? I was a delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and was SO excited for Milwaukee's time in the national spotlight. Unfortunately, COVID took away that opportunity, and I'm still unhappy with the lost revenue and attention that our community could have benefitted from. With attention turning towards the RNC, we once again have the opportunity to demonstrate the welcoming, diverse, and hardworking character that defines our community. However, I am concerned about the ugly realities that our community may experience during the RNC, given the anti-democratic, far-right movements that are all too often connected to Donald Trump.

Courtesy Sheldon Wasserman Sheldon Wasserman

Sheldon A. Wasserman (incumbent)

What do you consider to be the most pressing county-level issue and how do you plan to address it? The most pressing county-level issue is housing affordability, by far. I propose a multi-faceted approach, including collaboration with stakeholders to increase affordable housing options. This involves incentivizing developers, streamlining regulations, and leveraging public-private partnerships. Moreover, supporting initiatives for homelessness prevention, such as mental health services and job training, is crucial. By addressing housing affordability comprehensively, we can enhance the well-being of residents and create a more inclusive and equitable Milwaukee County.

How would you work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County? I am committed to advancing racial equity in Milwaukee County through systemic changes. Prioritizing fair representation, I'll continue to advocate for — and vote to confirm — diverse appointments in leadership roles. Economic empowerment is also essential; I'll support POC-owned businesses, particularly those that are small or women-owned. Additionally, I'll work to eliminate systemic biases in criminal justice and healthcare, ensuring equitable access. Policies informed by community engagement and dialogue will address disparities comprehensively, helping us toward our goal of being the healthiest county in Wisconsin through racial equity.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee County an affordable place to live? To make Milwaukee County more affordable, I would focus on targeted investments and fiscal responsibility. I'll advocate for the strategic allocation of funds from the new county sales tax to support affordable housing initiatives, ensuring diverse housing options. Implementing measures to stimulate economic growth and job creation is vital for affordability. Additionally, I'll explore incentives for local businesses and prioritize public transit improvements to reduce transportation costs. Through thoughtful financial planning and community-oriented policies, I aim to enhance affordability and quality of life in Milwaukee County.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? Notice the vibrant and dynamic cultural scene in Milwaukee. Beyond any outdated perceptions, Milwaukee County is a hub of creativity, diversity, and resilience. Our rich cultural heritage, thriving arts community, and welcoming neighborhoods showcase the true spirit of this county. By highlighting these aspects during the RNC, we can challenge stereotypes and demonstrate that Milwaukee County is a place of endless possibilities, ready to embrace progress and positive change.



District 4

Incumbent Ryan Clancy is not running for reelection.

Courtesy Jack Eckblad Jack Eckblad

Jack Eckblad

What do you consider to be the most pressing county-level issue and how do you plan to address it? The three major issues at the County in the next two years will be improving our parks, preserving the public transit system, and holding the Sheriff’s Office accountable for reforms at the county jail. I will provide the leadership needed to build the diverse coalition we will need to increase parks services, rescue the Milwaukee County Transit System from the fiscal cliff we face as soon as 2025, and implement meaningful policy reform in the county jail.

How would you work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County? To truly transform our County into one that values all its people, including Black, Latino, and Muslim populations, we must confront the five central types of violence faced by BIPOC communities: physical, political, legal, economic, and environmental. Our responsibility is clear – whether it's reforming a flawed criminal justice system, expanding right to counsel, increasing access to drivers licenses for migrants, demanding that law enforcement keep their promise not to coordinate with ICE, bridging disparities in financial services, the environment, or education, we must work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee County an affordable place to live? The sales tax was a short-term fix for issues that are truly structural, and making Milwaukee County an affordable place to live means tackling those structural issues head on. Milwaukee County is ranked top in the nation for economic segregation, and we need to look at solutions such as dedicated revenue for our bus system as well as rent control and increasing renters’ rights. Focusing on those core everyday issues will be my primary focus as County Supervisor.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? I hope the country sees Milwaukee for what we are — a vibrant County with a deep heritage of working together to continuously improve our community. At a time when political divisions are in focus, I hope that Milwaukee stands out as a place where we aren’t afraid to tackle our most intractable problems together with honesty and integrity.

Courtesy Ronald Jansen Ronald Jansen

Ronald Jansen

What do you consider to be the most pressing county-level issue and how do you plan to address it? The County Budget. Milwaukee County will return to a deficit in two years. As a result, the county will be back to discussing what services need to be cut in short order. I will work to reprioritize county spending now, so that we can free up dollars for programs and services that actually benefit people. Specifically, this means fighting against increases for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office while pushing for dedicated funding for parks and transit. Now is the time to establish our budgetary priorities so that we can avoid new cuts to services.

How would you work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County? Generally, I support divestment from carceral systems in favor of robust social safety nets. By dismantling them we can start to create a system of care in place of punishment. In Milwaukee County, this looks like defunding the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and spending that money in the areas where county residents need it most. Providing housing, health and mental health care, quality transit and parks are all ways we can help heal some of the injustices we face. Focusing on projects that benefit communities most in need first is a way to both create a fairer system and have the strongest impact.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee County an affordable place to live? Despite the increase in sales tax, Milwaukee County will soon face a deficit again. I will continue to fight for a reprioritized budget that spends less on police and more on social safety nets. I will work to see Milwaukee County develop as much housing as possible while increasing spending on health and mental health services, parks, and transit. I will oppose regressive taxation. I strongly oppose the use of public dollars for private profit.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? Cancel the RNC. Milwaukee is a beautiful and diverse city that deserves better than to host a convention that platforms hatred, xenophobia and bigotry. If people take anything away from the RNC, let it be that the people of Milwaukee categorically reject such hatred. Milwaukee faces challenges, but we also have a thriving community of dedicated residents fighting to build a better tomorrow. Above all else, I hope this shines through.



District 5

Milwaukee County website Sequanna Taylor

Sequanna Taylor (incumbent)

What do you consider to be the most pressing county-level issue and how do you plan to address it? The most pressing county issue is addressing deep racial and economic disparities that leave too many families behind. As supervisor, I'll champion equity budgeting to analyze investment impacts, target resources to underserved areas, and create community workforce pipelines for good county jobs.

How would you work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County? Advancing racial equity requires bold leadership. I'll work to declare racism a public health crisis, implement equity training for all county staff, and establish an Office of Black Resident Engagement to center Black voices in decision-making on programs and services that impact their communities.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee County an affordable place to live? To keep Milwaukee affordable, I'll fight to invest new tax revenues in property tax relief, affordable housing funds, and reducing regressive fees disproportionately burdening low-income residents. Expanding county childcare assistance and job training are also priorities to boost family economic mobility.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? With the RNC spotlight, I hope people notice Milwaukee's amazing diversity and resilient spirit. Our city celebrates vibrant Black, Hispanic and immigrant cultures powering small businesses and neighborhoods overflowing with pride despite systemic barriers. These strengths define our identity as a welcoming, hardworking community.



District 6

Courtesy Shawn Rolland Shawn Rolland

Shawn Rolland (incumbent)

What do you consider to be the most pressing county-level issue and how do you plan to address it? The most important countywide issue is the immense amount of deferred capital maintenance, especially in our county parks system. There is more than $1B in deferred maintenance in the county, and about $500M is in our parks: our playgrounds, trails and parkways. Parks provide quality of life for everyone. To climb out of this hole, we have to prioritize spending to fix these amenities, and reject spending on other distractions that sometimes arise.

How would you work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County? Systemic racism has impacted Milwaukee County for decades. It’s heartbreaking to know that a Black person in our county lives 14 fewer years on average than a white person. Our county has a strategic plan to systemically invest in racial health equity - as part of a vision to become the healthiest county in Wisconsin. I’m fully committed to it. The strategic investments we’re making in the social determinants of health - especially affordable housing - will help more of our neighbors live healthy lives, and uplift everyone as a result.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee County an affordable place to live? I’ve strongly supported investments in affordable housing - and increasing our housing stock in general. Increasing our supply and keeping pace with demand, we can make home buying and renting more affordable and accessible. As gas prices have risen, many people have turned to the bus for transportation. I myself take the bus every day to and from work. Our public transit system helps provide people with an affordable way to access jobs, entertainment, friends, and more.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? I hope the bipartisan effort to attract the RNC is the first of many to come. For decades, there has been an adversarial relationship between many in our state and Milwaukee County. That dysfunctional relationship has held our county back. We are starting to turn that relationship around, and it must continue. I also hope that our tourist guests from any conference enjoy their time here, see the beauty of our county on the lake, spend their money in our museums and parks, and leave with a positive view of our people and places.



District 7

Facebook Felesia Martin

Felesia Martin (incumbent)

Martin did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors profile.

Supervisor Martin was first elected to the County Board in 2018 and reelected in 2020, and 2022.

She explains how she will serve her constituents:

"I plan to host meet and greet sessions, as well as listening sessions, year-round throughout the district to ensure constituents have an opportunity to meet their county supervisor face to face. My goal is to let the constituents know that their voice is being heard and amplified through the County Board. Together we will make a difference and we will be inclusive. We strive to include everyone in our meetings as we work toward a better understanding of our needs and of one another."



District 8

Milwaukee County website Steven Shea

Steven Shea (incumbent)

What do you consider to be the most pressing county-level issue and how do you plan to address it? Maintaining our parks, transit system, and other Milwaukee County Services.

How would you work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County? Milwaukee County Board passed a resolution that guarantees Milwaukee County government will make all decisions through a racial equity lens. I voted for this resolution and work to live by it. Milwaukee County government is there to serve all citizens.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee County an affordable place to live? I will work to keep the cost of essential services like transit affordable for all citizens.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? That Milwaukee County is a beautiful place with very talented people working to make it a better place to live, work, and visit.



District 9

https://danellekenney.com/

Danelle Kenney

Danelle Kenney

Kenney did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

She explains her top issues and concerns:

Services & Infrastructure: Crumbling infrastructure and increasing service costs pose an increasing burden on Milwaukee County's budget each year. Danelle is concerned that the previous approach has involved too much sitting back and watching our County's system disintegrate piece-by-piece, as departments throughout are left with thinning coverage of their base operational costs. Everyone agrees that future-looking, comprehensive plans are needed to better prioritize our spend, with the key element of this being to let go of items of the least value so they do not strain our limited resources.

Roads & Maintenance: Under the current District 9 Supervisor, we saw several “emergency” road projects cut from Milwaukee County's budget in our district. The County roads connecting our neighborhoods and businesses need to be held to the same minimum standard of care to which we hold our own suburban cities.

Public Safety: The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office ensures the safety within our parks, freeways, airport, and courthouse, not to mention is a strategic partner with our cities' police departments to prevent and resolve violent and intra-city crimes. Milwaukee County's largest detention/correctional facility is also located within our district. Ensuring the security and well-being of our residents is of upmost importance.

Park Systems & Pools: Milwaukee County's park system is an absolute jewel of our community, one of the key features setting us apart for those considering the greater Milwaukee area over other large cities. Our parks are numerous, dispersed throughout the County for everyone to enjoy, thus should be easy to make a shared focus of all Board Supervisors. It is an urgent concern of Danelle's to see changes and good fiscal decisions made moving forward to address the needs of our aging county parks system. Watching the news, we should not be used to seeing pool closures, park amenities in disrepair, etc. as the norm. Danelle plans to work continuously to re-prioritize and restore our parks system, to be enjoyed and treasured by future generations.

https://pattilogsdon.com/

Patti Logsdon

Patti Logsdon (incumbent)

Logsdon did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

She explains her top issues:

Cut Wasteful Spending: I plan on serving the Milwaukee County Taxpayers by being a good steward of their tax dollars and will work to stop unnecessary spending. I will work with the County Executive on ways to streamline the budget in order to prioritize critical services while holding the County Board accountable for poor fiscal decisions.

Public Safety: One of the most pressing issues facing Milwaukee County is safety. Residents of the 9th District deserve to be safe in their homes, schools and neighborhoods. I will support county law enforcement and will support not allowing funds to be diverted from public safety to entitlement programs. I will focus on making this a safe community where we can raise our families and maintain our parks while staying within our budget.

Roads & Maintenance: The negligence of the current County Board majority has resulted in the poor conditions of our roads. There are several “emergency” road / bridge projects in Milwaukee County District 9 that were defunded in the current budget. It is crucial to the community’s safety that we complete these projects to prevent potential accidents or injuries.



District 10

https://www.marceliaformilwaukee.com/

Marcelia Nicholson

Marcelia Nicholson (incumbent)

Nicholson did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

Nicholson was elected to the County Board in 2016, and is the first Black woman and Latina elected as Chairwoman of the board in 2020.

She explains the values she keeps at the forefront for serving the community:

"I believe that all residents deserve the greatest quality of life. As a former public school teacher in MPS, I saw firsthand how county decisions affect our children and families. We need thoughtful community development, reliable transportation and access to family sustaining jobs so that our families have the tools necessary for our children to succeed in the classroom and become productive adults."



District 11

Facebook Kathleen Vincent

Kathleen Vincent (incumbent)

Vincent did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors profile.

Supervisor Vincent was elected to the County Board in 2022. She explains how she will serve her constituents:

"The priorities of our community will always be placed first and I plan to work hard to ensure that the voice of residents in the 11th District is heard. I want you to know that my door is open to hear your concerns."



District 12

Courtesy Juan Miguel Martinez Juan Miguel Martinez

Juan Miguel Martinez (incumbent)

What do you consider to be the most pressing county-level issue and how do you plan to address it? Green spaces need more funding because they mitigate crime activity the more active they are. I plan on helping a friends group be created and to push for proper funding at the county level.

How would you work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County? Making sure our neighborhoods have acess to free housing, helping push the resolution to make everything on the county site bilingual, and making things easier so people don't have to jump through hoops for access to mental health resources.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee County an affordable place to live? Making sure those taxes work for green spaces and transit.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? That we are a culturally diverse working class city and there is no room for hatred and billionaire tax breaks here.

District 13

Facebook Priscilla Coggs-Jones

Priscilla Coggs-Jones (incumbent)

Coggs-Jones did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors profile.

Supervisor Coggs-Jones was elected to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in a special election in 2021.

She explains her values as a supervisor:

"I believe that ensuring the quality of and access to Milwaukee County services will help maintain a sufficient safety net for my constituents. Human services and behavioral health services are vital for everyone who has endured trauma during the pandemic and due to the racial disparities this country has witnessed and experienced. I will listen to your concerns regarding all matters of importance."

Her priorities as a supervisor include transportation, job creation, improving access for mental health and human services, and diversity and inclusion in Milwaukee County Government.



District 14

Courtesy Caroline Gómez-Tom Caroline Gómez-Tom

Caroline Gómez-Tom (incumbent)

What do you consider to be the most pressing county-level issue and how do you plan to address it? I want to see a County were people have the resources they need to not just survive, but to thrive. This includes affordable housing, family-sustaining jobs, and dignity and respect where they live, work, and play.

How would you work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County? I will continue to be a bridge between the community and the policies that impact our every day lives. I believe that to achieve racial equity, we have define equity in a way everyone can understand and engage in. When I say I want people to have the resources they need to thrive, equity is the reality that what you need may be different than what I need, yet we can still work together for us all to succeed. I want to make sure we talk about and act on issues with equity lens by meeting our community where they are and bringing then with us. When we prioritized community-driven solutions, we can advance equity in a meaningful way.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee County an affordable place to live? I would approach this issue in multiple ways including but not limited to investing in the following: building new affordable housing while improving current available housing; advocating for and creating tenant protections; invest in resources that help prevent poverty and homelessness; and have a proactive emergency response process to avoid homelessness or housing insecurity completely.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? I want people visiting our County to see the vibrancy of our community. The people of our County are what make the County great. We come from various walks of life, experiences, and backgrounds that represent beautiful cultures, cuisines, and ways to enjoy Milwaukee.

Facebook Angel Sanchez

Angel Sanchez

Sanchez did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from Facebook.

Sanchez explains why he is running for county supervisor:

"I am an experienced leader with a proven record of saving tax payers money while getting results. Vote for me so I can get to work saving our parks, cleaning up our streets and getting Milwaukee the State Shared Revenue we deserve. A vote for me is a vote toward making Milwaukee a better place to live!"



District 15

Courtesy Sky Capriolo Sky Capriolo

Sky Z. Capriolo (incumbent)

What do you consider to be the most pressing county-level issue and how do you plan to address it? I don't have a pulse on that yet, as I've not been in public office before. I do know people in Milwaukee County love the parks! I'd like to see what the options are to make sure pools in District 15 parks open this summer. I think safety is always a pressing issue, as well as the upkeep of our roadways. As a totally new participant in government leadership, I'm personally very curious about our budget, how it's spent and what measurements are in place to see if projects we fund meet or exceed expectations. This whole experience will be heavy on the learning side for me.

How would you work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County? When we see many DEI programs being discontinued, we definitely need to look at other ways to make sure our underserved communities are getting access to impactful and useful resources. I'd love to see more mentoring happen between business leaders and people in our communities who want to take an active role in shaping their own futures. Affordable housing and access to reliable transportation is a must. When we look at projects and programs we support, we need to ask ourselves, if it offers equal opportunity to all who are interested. I plan to listen to my colleagues who have experience in this area and be the best ally I can.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee County an affordable place to live? I am very curious to see the inner workings of our budget. We need to be open to new ideas and creative ways to further our goals in the county without increasing the burden on our residents. Personally, living in the city of Milwaukee, we pay a hefty property tax. I can't say that I wouldn't vote to increase a special tax here and there, but I'd love to see the property taxes be reduced over the next decade. Without ever working on the budget, I really don't have a lot of concrete ideas on how to do this yet. But, I will definitely make it a priority.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? We are a beautiful city with vibrant people who work hard, care about the community and enjoy the amazing access to the lakefront. We are friendly, and yes, that makes a difference in how a city is viewed. Our restaurant scene is top-notch and so many areas of the city are very easily traversed either by car, bus or foot. I want people to see our diverse population and enjoy the many amenities Milwaukee has to offer in the summer! We have a very livable and lovable city. I hope that all shines brightly!



District 16

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/votebielinski?fbclid=IwAR1-1fKHn-GaIhX-n0V4w5CLdgfxpPZxQvolJ2DmT4APoCQV9ymOaQzeG0o

Justin Bielinski

Justin Bielinski (incumbent)

Bielinski did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Bielinski explains why he is running for the Milwaukee County Board:

"I'm running for Milwaukee County Board - District 16 to preserve our parks and to help build a County Government that works for everyone.

I truly believe Milwaukee county is the best place in Wisconsin to live, work, and raise a family. With our fiscal situation on more solid footing than it's been in decades, we must act to ensure our parks, transit system, senior centers, and other services are top-notch while being good stewards of your hard-earned tax dollars."



District 17

Facebook Steve F. Taylor

Steve F. Taylor (incumbent)

Taylor did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Steve F. Taylor was elected to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in April 2012 and re-elected in April 2016. After a four-year absence he was elected in April 2022.

Taylor explains what he thinks makes a strong county:

"A strong County is one that is managed in a fiscally practical manner while prioritizing the quality-of-life features that make us a community we can be proud of. There is always more work to be done and a watchful eye is needed in government. I greatly appreciate the faith you have bestowed in me as your County Supervisor. You can be confident in my continued commitment toward Moving Milwaukee County Forward."



District 18

Jennifer Brindley Deanna Alexander

Deanna Alexander (incumbent)

What do you consider to be the most pressing county-level issue and how do you plan to address it? Milwaukee has a lot to offer, but the people are often tired and feel that government doesn't work for them. I am working on a project presently to coordinate the many services, grants, and programs we have across governments and non-profits to create connections, reallocate overlap, and find missing links to help families live safely and prosper. It should be easy to get community help when needed, from programs that make sense, under a "no wrong entry door" policy. This can remove barriers and ease the burdens faced by the most vulnerable seeking safety, compassion, and liberty.

How would you work to advance racial equity in Milwaukee County? Advancing racial equity seems to begin with helping people understand and use a tool called "perspective." I've attend racial equity classes with the YWCA and Milwaukee County and believe that listening and seeing others' perspective is vital before crafting responses, policies, and programs. When we do craft such measures, we must consider our goals to make Milwaukee the healthiest county by achieving racial equity, and aim to actively seek out potential equity-stunting pitfalls that could otherwise be ignored or unseen.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee County an affordable place to live? Like most, I dislike raising taxes, but it's not always avoidable. The most effective thing we can do to ensure Milwaukee County does not become unaffordable is to ensure that we are not creating duplicate programs as feel-good initiatives, and to continue to evaluate existing programs. We must be considerate, reasonable, nimble, and firm in setting our goals and making measurable, actionable plans toward them.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? As people all over the world are introduced to Milwaukee for the first time with the RNC events coming up, I hope that people will notice that the entire Milwaukee Metro area is incredibly compatible with living a good life, compared to many other large cities. For example, our commutes are quite short so your life isn't wasted in the car. Our airport is affordable and easy to get into and out of, helping travelers enjoy their journeys. The options for a condo near water in a walkable neighborhood or a green-lawn family home with room to grow are endless. Unique dining and entertainment continue to expand. The possibilities are endless!

https://brandonformkecounty.org/

Brandon Williford

Brandon M. Williford

Williford did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Williford's vision for Milwaukee County includes:

Expanding Senior Services

- Fully fund senior centers and intergenerational services.

- Support advocacy for seniors with dementia.

Investing in Our Parks

Invest in building and preserving parks with creative partnerships and increase the sustainability of county facilities.

Building Transportation Infrastructure

- Pursue dedicated transit funding and expand it to the Northwest Side.

- Working with municipal leaders to foster the creation of safe and well-maintained streets throughout Milwaukee County.