An alternate view of Milwaukee Brewers stadium financing plan: One with more public gain

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) has put forth a financing plan worth at least $600 million to help the Milwaukee Brewers pay for major maintenance projects at American Family Field.

It's a bad proposal, says Michael Rosen. He's a retired economics professor who taught at the Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Chuck Quirmbach Retired MATC Economics professor Michael Rosen

Rosen is part of a local coalition that wants a look at partial public ownership of the team — or at least a greater payback to taxpayers.

Rosen talks with WUWM'S Chuck Quirmbach, who begins by asking Rosen about the part of the Republican plan that would steer sales tax money from Milwaukee and Milwaukee County into the stadium deal.

