Milwaukee County is reaching out to senior citizens in two Milwaukee zip codes with large numbers of low-income Black and Latino residents, in hopes of…
Editor’s Note: This story originally ran on June 16, 2009Hank Aaron died last Friday at the age of 86. “Hammerin’ Hank” was known for breaking Babe Ruth’s…
Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, died…
Three Wisconsin sports teams and Microsoft are pledging to invest in startup companies owned by Black and Latino people across the state and nation.The…
The major league baseball season that’s been greatly affected by COVID-19 continues for the Milwaukee Brewers.The Brewers lost their final game of the…
The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of…
The Milwaukee Brewers start their coronavirus-shortened 60-game baseball season Friday evening in Chicago against the Cubs. For now, there won't be any…
Milwaukee Brewers officials say a three-week training period for the baseball team will begin July 1 at Miller Park.The workouts will be in advance of a…
Milwaukee Brewers Principal Owner Mark Attanasio says he still thinks major league baseball will play a half-season, starting in July. But he says no fans…
The five-county sales tax that's helped pay for the Miller Park baseball stadium will end March 31. That's after a vote Tuesday by the board of the…