Milwaukee Brewers seeing the benefits of a 'very transparent' new manager

Having a manager you like and respect can be a big plus for your productivity at work.

Milwaukee baseball fans and analysts say, for example, look at how the Brewers players seem to be responding to the team’s new field manager this year, Pat Murphy.

The Milwaukee team heads to Chicago Friday for their first regular-season games against the Chicago Cubs, whom former Brewers manager Craig Counsell leads. Murphy won’t manage Milwaukee the Friday game, as he serves the last of a two-game suspension related to arguments and a player fight Tuesday that resulted in two Brewers and a Tampa player being suspended. But Murphy will be in the dugout on Saturday.

Chuck Quirmbach The Brewers bat against the New York Yankees on April 27, 2024, at American Family Field.

The beginning of the Murphy era was expected to be challenging. Some baseball writers predicted a down year for the Brewers this season, as not only had longtime manager Counsell left for a big pay raise in the Windy City, but some key pitchers have been injured or traded. Those gloomy predictions could still come true, but for now, the Brewers have a winning record and have led their division for about half the first month of the season.

Chuck Quirmbach Pat Murphy (in blue) walks to the dugout after watching batting practice prior to an April 27 game against the New York Yankees.

It helps that remaining players like William Contreras and Brice Turang are off to a strong start. But fans Margie and Tony Roncki also credit the in-game strategy of new manager Pat Murphy.

Margie says, “I like the way he encourages more stealing—more base stealing."

Tony says, “More base stealing, more hitting. Playing by his gut instinct, instead of only going by the numbers as Craig Counsell did. More aggressive, and it’s showing.”

Murphy served as Counsell’s top assistant for the last several years. Before that, he managed the San Diego Padres for most of one season, and the 65-year-old also managed two major college teams over about 20 years.

Murphy says he’s pretty satisfied with the Brewers good start and gives his players a lot of credit. “We’re not playing as good as we can play. But I’m happy they compete every night. That’s a great group to be around that wants to compete every night. I’m happy every day. I like being around these guys, and I’m grateful and thankful and all that kind of stuff. So, I’m going to have a good attitude every day for me," he says.

Chuck Quirmbach Milwaukee Brewers television analyst Tim Dillard.

As Murphy watched batting practice before a recent home game, Brewers television analyst Tim Dillard, who played four years in Milwaukee, stood nearby and said he likes several things about the manager, including an emphasis on fundamentals.

“And honestly, just playing baseball the way it’s supposed to be played. Getting guys over. Hitting behind runners. Using speed. Using your defense. Defense is going to win. So, encouraging pitchers to pitch to contact. I think he’s done a great job with young players. Letting them know awareness and the situation," Dillard says.

Dillard also says Murphy doesn’t hold back communicating: “And I think that translates to the players. I think he’s very transparent. And is up front with them, and players want that.”

In contrast, Dillard says he thinks Counsell didn’t always share information: "There’s 100 different ways to be a big league manager, right? And you can play it close to the chest, and you can put out whatever you want to put out there. And I just don’t think he put a lot out there at times.”

Counsell did take the Brewers to the Major League Baseball playoffs five out of his last six years as manager, and this year, his Cubs are playing well.

Chuck Quirmbach The Brewers would use this cart decades ago when bringing in relief pitchers from the bullpen. It now sits near the Brewers clubhouse underneath the stands at American Family Field.

As for Murphy, the Brewers team seems thin on pitching. So, if Murphy wants to continue to do well at Milwaukee’s manager, fan Tony Roncki says it may be time to find—in baseball lingo—some additional arms.

“They might get another guy or two in there yet. Oh yeah, there’s room for some improvements," Roncki says.

To the Brewers, who scored well with the state last year on a stadium maintenance package, try to please fans and taxpayers who are footing a lot of that bill. And, keep Pat Murphy a success.

