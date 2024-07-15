25 years after crane collapse, local iron workers and the Milwaukee Brewers honor the deceased

Amid the hubbub of the 2024 Republican National Convention, the Ironworkers union and the Milwaukee Brewers are taking some time to mark a major local anniversary.

It's been 25 years since the crane collapse that killed three men during construction of what is now American Family Field.

William DeGrave, Jeffrey Wischer and Jerome Starr died on July 14, 1999, when the so-called "man basket" they were riding in crashed to the ground after a crane collapsed as it was trying to control a 450-ton piece of metal roofing being lifted in a strong wind.

Chuck Quirmbach Relatives of Jerome Starr, William DeGrave and Jeffrey Wischer gather for a photo at Sunday's ceremony. Katherine Hamilton Starr and Dawn Hamilton are at the far left.

After a remembrance ceremony Sunday outside the baseball stadium, Starr’s sister, Katherine Hamilton Starr, choked up while talking about her relative.

“He was a great brother. He was always providing for everybody. Always cared about everybody. Very caring. He was always there (if you) needed anything. We were very close, "Hamilton Starr said.

Standing next to Katherine was her daughter, Dawn Hamilton — Jerome Starr's niece, who tearfully relayed a favorite memory.

“Going over to Uncle Jerry’s house in the summertime to go swimming. And then the holidays or whatever, he always opened up his home to everybody in the family. Everybody and anybody was welcome. He kept us united," Hamilton said.

Both daughter and mother said they’re grateful all of the deceased construction workers were honored Sunday.

Chuck Quirmbach Images of William DeGrave, Jerome Starr and Jeffrey Wischer on a memorial wall outside American Family Field.

Ironworkers Local 8 organized the event. Retired union Business Manager Brent Emons spoke about the men who died.

“Bill DeGrave was a foreman on the job. Jeff Wischer was a foreman on the job. And Jerry Starr was a union steward. They put themselves in risk that day. They didn’t put their crew in risk. They were the ones in the basket. So, that says a lot about their character," Emons said.

Chuck Quirmbach Brent Emons, retired Business Manager for Ironworkers Local 8, speaks during Sunday's ceremony.

Other speakers said there have been improvements in crane safety since the incident and emphasized how ironworkers and other union members of the construction trades have built many structures across the metropolitan area.