Fans hope Milwaukee Brewers have what it takes for playoff wins

The Milwaukee Brewers begin their first round in the Major League baseball playoffs Tuesday night, at American Family Field, against the New York Mets. The Brew Crew hopes it’s not their only round, as the team has struggled in the postseason in recent years, after nearly making it to the World Series in 2018.

Hope is part of being a baseball fan.

Well, despair is, too.

But let’s focus on hope.

There were plenty of optimistic fans at the ballpark the other night, commenting about the Brewers chances in this year’s playoffs.

Josiah Roschke of Milwaukee said the team has the right players. “I love Brice Turang. I love people who can steal bases. That’s one of my favorite parts of the game. I love Chourio, too. Adames, all the hard hitters," he said, referring to rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio and shortstop Willy Adames, two of the best players on the Brewers.

Gloria Roschke said to give this baseball club a chance. “There’s always an opportunity to show up and show out, and I think our team can do that for sure.”

Steve Veldhorst of Neenah said good fortune can help: “They just need to have the hits fall in place. Be a little lucky.”

Kay Veldhorst added “Keep away from injuries.”

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Some fans opt for what's known as a beer bat during Brewers games.

But the Brewers are a bit banged up. Star outfielder Christian Yelich is done for the year after back surgery. A few nights ago, outfielder Sal Frelick bruised his hip. Some pitchers have been out all season.

Over at a souvenir shop, a customer who gave his name as Andy said good attendance at the playoff games can make a difference.

“It’s the fans, man. Let’s get the fans out here. Pack this place. Give them the support they need," Andy said.

Playoff ticket prices are more expensive than during the regular season. The cheapest ticket sold by the Brewers for this week’s three game Wild Card series is $35. First team that wins two games moves on to the next round, where prices will likely be higher.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Milwaukee Brewers Manager Pat Murphy, and youngsters, meet with the news media on April 27, 2024.

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy seems to be a good salesperson for a club that exceeded predictions and won 93 games — tops in the National League Central Division. He saud his team has several younger players who have emerged from uncertainty to become major contributors.

We asked if there’s a common thread with those guys.

“Whether they’ve played a year or not played a year, whether people had high expectations or low expectations, Chuck, they come everyday to compete. They don’t get down for very long, " Murphy said.

He continued: "They respond (snaps fingers) to it, and that’s what gives you great hope.”

And, some hope for baseball fans who have not seen the Brewers in the World Series for 42 years. Many would at least like to see the home team defeat the Mets and go into the next round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Phillies.

