Republicans to announce stadium funding plan for Milwaukee Brewers

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) says he and other members of the Republican legislature will release a "comprehensive plan" for the Milwaukee Brewers Monday morning.

A news conference is planned at American Family Field.

It's believed Vos will provide details of the GOP proposal to provide hundreds of millions of state taxpayer dollars to help the Brewers maintain the stadium, in return for the team promising to stay in Milwaukee until at least about 2050.

The Brewers current lease expires in about six years.

The baseball club may also be asked to pay into the planned new fund for large maintenance projects.

The expected announcement comes just a few days after the Brewers announced what is thought to be a multi-million dollar deal to allow the insurance company Northwestern Mutual to put its patches on the Brewers uniforms.

Brewers President Rick Schlesinger calls that revenue gain "irrelevant" to the proposed stadium deal.

"Because the stadium financing is, how are we going to get enough money to an entity of state government, the stadium district (Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District,) to fund its obligations to the ballpark. That's the real crux of the stadium funding issue. It's not a question of are the Brewers getting money. We're going to put plenty of money into the ballpark. And, we are honored to do that. Both as is consistent with our lease, and if there's further obligations on the team that we're asked for, we're going to deliver. So, the issue is, does the stadium district, our landlord, have enough money to meet its obligations," Schlesinger told reporters Friday, when WUWM asked him to explain the term "irrelevant."

Chuck Quirmbach Brewers President Rick Schlesinger (at podium) speaks during a September 15 news conference at American Family Field.

Republican lawmakers are also expected to reveal Monday the amount of money the GOP wants local taxpayers to provide for stadium maintenance. Any local requirement is expected to be controversial.

The Republicans financing package comes as the Brewers are in first place in their division, and appear headed to the playoffs.

It also comes after the stadium roof leaked water from a heavy thunderstorm that occurred during Saturday evening's game.

