Baseball Commissioner Manfred talks up taxpayer support for Milwaukee Brewers and stadium projects

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has walked into one of the bigger Wisconsin budget controversies — whether about $300 million in state taxpayer money should go to the Milwaukee Brewers for long term maintenance projects at American Family Field.

Gov. Tony Evers is proposing the state help. For now, state legislators have put the matter on hold while dealing with other parts of the Governor's recommended state budget and possibly negotiating a different deal.

Manfred, in Milwaukee Thursday as part of a tour of major league teams, told news reporters that he's confident governments will come up with a package that also convinces the Brewers to stay longer.

"This ballpark is an asset. I think the Brewers are interested in a long-term relationship — an extension of a lease that keeps them here. Major league baseball provides great economic activity in all of its markets-especially in markets where you draw like this one does. And so, it's not just an expense item. It's an investment in keeping Milwaukee a major league city," Manfred said.

The Brewers have drawn more than 2 million fans a year — almost every year since Miller Park opened in 2001. Three times, attendance topped three million. They're averaging about 28,000 fans per game this year.

Chuck Quirmbach / The Milwaukee Brewers players work out, prior to Thursday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.

The Brewers would be breaking their lease if they left Milwaukee before 2030. The baseball commissioner would have to approve any move. Manfred says that's not a consideration right now.

"There is not a scenario that is in my mind at the current moment. I'm focused on resolving this issue in a timely way," Manfred said.

Manfred should look to something other than the Milwaukee County Board for assistance. Supervisors voted Thursday unanimously not to put any county tax revenue into helping the Brewers renovate American Family Field.