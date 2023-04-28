Local Japanese man says he'll be watching when Shohei Ohtani (and Angels) take on Milwaukee Brewers

When the Los Angeles Angels begin a series against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday night at American Family Field, Brookfield resident Sei Morikawa and seven fellow Japanese friends or family members will be in the stands.

Morikawa, who has been living here while on business for the last 18 months, says he's fond of the Brewers. But he says he really wants to see Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is playing his first games in Milwaukee. Both men were born in Japan, and Morikawa says he's been following Ohtani's career since the baseball player's high school days.

"There is one traditional baseball park in Japan in the Osaka area. Every time the top high school teams are gathered and doing a tournament. At that time, Ohtani is also the star of that ballpark and tournament. So, since then, I know him well," Morikawa tells WUWM.

The 28 year-old Ohtani signed with the Angels nearly six years ago. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2018, and A.L. Most Valuable Player two years ago. He's off to a good start this year — undefeated on the mound and Thursday nearly hit for the cycle — a single. double, triple and home run in the same game.

Morikawa says Ohtani is the rare modern player who pitches roughly every five days, and other games plays in the outfield or, more recently, serves as a designated hitter.

"Shohei can do both pitch and bat, and with a very high level. I think that is a different style, different dimension of a baseball player that I can enjoy," Morikawa says.

Ohtani is not the first Japan native to play in the major leagues. About five dozen have done so, perhaps most notably Ichiro Suzuki. But Morikawa says Ohtani — who is 6' 4', 210 pounds, is a source of cultural pride for how he can hit home runs.

"For example, Japanese, sometime the power is less than Western peoples. That's like a conventional understanding about Japanese people, or Eastern people. But he overcomes that kind of convention. We are proud of him," Morikawa says.

Ohtani, who is nicknamed "Showtime" for his athletic feats and colorful style, will be in Milwaukee through Sunday. He's not expected to pitch, having done so Thursday in California.