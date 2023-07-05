Semiquincentennial still three years away, but planning already underway in Wisconsin & nation

A commission charged with planning and orchestrating the 250th anniversary — that's three years from now — of the signing of the Declaration of Independence chose Milwaukee to launch a national effort to get people involved with the commemoration.

The Congressionally-appointed, United States Semiquincentennial Commission, also known as America250, held a news conference at American Family Field Tuesday. Commission Chairperson Rosie Rios said holding the event just before a baseball game between the Brewers and Chicago Cubs was a good way to highlight what she called Main Street or America's Heartland being an important participant.

Rios also unveiled America's Invitation, which encourages citizens to submit photos, essays, songs and other content to share stories about their communities and cultures.

"It's his story, her story, our stories. Everyone has a story of their ancestors — unless you're indigenous — coming to this country, and what does that story look like? There are millions of people around the world trying to be here. So, my goal for 2026 is to make as many Americans as possible feel like this is the land of opportunity all over again," Rios told news reporters.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM A video promoting America's Invitation effort, unveiled Tuesday by the America250 Commission, was shown on the scoreboard at American Family Field.

Rios is a former U.S. Treasurer in the Obama administration. A couple months ago, former President Donald Trump (R) promised a yearlong salute to America in 2026. But Rios maintains America 250 is both bipartisan and non-partisan.

The New York Times this week reported some earlier start-up problems with the commission, including losing a key corporate sponsor.

But other organizations are starting to step up, including YWCA USA. CEO Margaret Mitchell is Black. She said she sees a better future.

"YWCA is working to ensure that the next 250 years of America's promise and America's story is an inclusive plan for all. A place where woman and girls and people of color will thrive," Mitchell said.

America250 is also working with state partners. Christopher Kolakowski, director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, heads Wisconsin's America250 Commission. He said look for two local efforts, in particular.

"There's an educational curriculum that the Department of Public Instruction we're working with to get out there and reinforce the 250th birthday — why it matters. The other thing is we want to work with local historic sites, local historical societies to do events and to make this a very local-focused thing. What does the 250th mean to your community? What does it mean to your residents?'' Kolakowski told WUWM.

Kolakowski said specifics are coming in the next year or two, ahead of the U.S. remembering 1776 in 2026.