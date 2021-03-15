-
Wisconsin's newest member of Congress — Rep. Scott Fitzgerald — joined the rest of the state's Republican House members Wednesday in a failed attempt to…
-
Democrats and Republicans met over the weekend but still appeared far apart on a next relief measure.
-
Republican Rep. Sean Duffy, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump who represents northern Wisconsin in Congress, announced Monday that he is…
-
Republicans conceded that their latest Obamacare repeal-and-replace push does not have the votes. It's yet another embarrassment for GOP leadership and President Trump.
-
Lawmakers have less than two weeks of legislative days to head off a government shutdown, raise the nation's borrowing limit and provide financial assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
-
Though Congress has managed to break Washington gridlock to pass an Omnibus spending bill, Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore of Milwaukee says most…