-
Historical Fiction Novel 'Send For Me' Brings To Life The Letters Of Jewish Woman Trapped In Nazi GermanySend for Me: A Novel uses the real letters of Wisconsin-based author Lauren Fox's great-grandmother to show the life of a Jewish woman trapped in Nazi Germany after her daughter was able to escape.
-
The 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks were one of the greatest NBA teams of their era, but after winning it all in April of 1971 the team never got a victory parade. Instead, Milwaukeeans found their own way to celebrate the world champions.
-
The Home Front, a historical fiction novel by DW Hanneken, follows Maggie Wentworth during the last years of World War II. Her abusive husband has shipped off to fight in Europe, she is trying to take care of her son and her aging father and manage the German prisoners of war who have been assigned to work at her Wisconsin farm.
-
What is the rusted metal object sitting across from the Lindsay Bros. Building on South 2nd Street in Milwaukee? The object is big, about the size of one of those storage PODS you see outside some people’s houses when they’re moving.
-
When Earlene Fuller moved to Milwaukee in 1948, bowling was still legally segregated. Fuller fought her way through many racial barriers to follow her passion for the sport.
-
Recently, temporary historic protection has been granted to one of these cottages, located at 2530 S. Superior St., after the property was sold in December. This decision comes as the Historic Preservation Commission reviews an application to give the entire east side of the 2500 block of Superior St., the longest remaining row of puddler's cottages, permanent historic protection.
-
On this week’s Bubbler Talk, question asker Craig Steitz wanted to know about the history of music stores in Milwaukee.There’s a rich history of music…
-
Erich Lichtblau-Leskly was one of around 140,000 Jewish people forced into Theresienstadt, a ghetto-labor and transit camp, by the Nazis during the…
-
In 2005, long-lost letters from the famed Pabst and Best families, written from 1841 to 1887, were found at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc. Once discovered,…
-
In the 19th century, Wisconsin’s Territorial Legislature divided Milwaukee County into seven townships. Five of them eventually became municipalities:…