Exploring the history of Bay View's Humboldt Park

On Saturday June 28 the Bay View Historical Society will designate Milwaukee’s Humboldt Park as its historic landmark for 2025. The honorary designation will be the nonprofit’s 30th site.

Today, Humboldt Park is home to Chill On The Hill, The Vine beer garden, fishing in the lagoon and various community events. Ahead of the ceremony, Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski met with Bay View Historian and Author Ron Winkler to learn more about the history of the park.

The early days of Humboldt Park

In 1890, Milwaukee's Parks Commission purchased 45 acres from two wealthy Bay View families — Henry and Mathilda Mann & Jane Wilcox. Logan and Howell Avenue marked the new park's east-to-west boundary, with Idaho Street and Oklahoma Avenue to the north and south.

Courtesy of Ron Winkler. Two families, the Manns and the Wilcoxes, sold land would later become Humboldt Park. The Mann mansion stands on Logan Avenue to this day.

Originally known as South Park, Humboldt Park was renamed in 1900, after the Prussian naturalist Alexander von Humboldt — often considered "the father of ecology" and environmentalism.

"He was quite a renaissance man," says Winkler. "We was kind of like Wisconsin's Increase Lapham, but on a much larger scale."

The city commissioned South Park alongside five others — today's Kosciuszko, Sherman, Washington, Riverside and Mitchell Parks.

"They were in fact created by the City of Milwaukee, because there were no free public gathering places," Winkler says. "There were beer gardens, but the beer gardens charged, so the city wanted to provide something for all of the citizens."

1 of 6 — thumbnail_Humboldt Park Boathouse-original.jpg A park guest enjoys a rowboat ride on the lagoon with the old boathouse in the background. Courtesy of the Bay View Historical Society 2 of 6 — thumbnail_Humboldt Park original boat house.jpg An illustration of the old boathouse. Courtesy of the Bay View Historical Society 3 of 6 — thumbnail_Humboldt Park Boathouse 1910.jpg A two-story pavilion with a bridge to the man-made island replaced the original boathouse in 1910. Courtesy of the Bay View Historical Society 4 of 6 — lily pond with lilies.jpg A lily pond was built in 1894 and became the park’s most popular attraction in the late 1890s when water gardening was popular. Unfortunately with budget cuts and lack of maintenance over the years, the lily pond no longer has lilies. Courtesy of the Bay View Historical Society / Bay View Historical Society 5 of 6 — thumbnail_ice skating on lagoon.jpg Ice skating on the Humboldt Park lagoon has been a winter tradition for over a century. Courtesy of the Bay View Historical Society 6 of 6 — DSC_0244.JPG A World War I monument at Humboldt Park pays tribute to the 22 Bay View servicemen who died in the war. It was dedicated on May 22, 1921. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM

In 1893, the city added a man-made lagoon adjacent to the nearby creek, an artificial island and a boathouse with rentable rowboats.

In 1910, the boathouse was replaced with a two-story pavilion — complete with concessions, a warming room for winter ice skating and even a bridge to the man-made island.

Courtesy of the Bay View Historical Society An aerial view of the Humboldt Park lagoon.

The years following World War I saw a northward expansion of the park to its current 71 acres in 1920 and the addition of a memorial for fallen soldiers in 1921.

Humboldt Park in the New Deal era & beyond

During the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Works Progress Administration (WPA) launched various projects, including the construction of a farmhouse-style pavilion that stands to this day. The building, known as the Field House, was designed by Clas and Clas in 1932 and replaced the old service and maintenance building across from the lagoon. The building was remodeled in 1961 into today's Humboldt Park pavilion.

1 of 9 — thumbnail_Humboldt Park Pavilion.jpg Built during the New Deal, the pavilion stands in Humboldt Park to this day. Courtesy of the Bay View Historical Society 2 of 9 — DSC_0237.JPG The pavilion is crowned with a weathervane honoring the WPA workers who left their mark on Humboldt Park. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 3 of 9 — pavilion early 70s showing bandshell.jpg The Humboldt Park pavilion in the early 70s with boat rentals on the lagoon. You can see the original band shell on the right in the distance. Courtesy of the Bay View Historical Society 4 of 9 — adding on to pavilion.jpg Construction adding to the Humboldt Park pavilion to create the banquet room there today. Courtesy of the Bay View Historical Society 5 of 9 — inside of pavilion 1970s.jpg A gathering from the 1970s in what is now “The Ruth Simos Great Room” in the Humboldt Park pavilion. Milwaukee County Parks/Bay View Historical Society 6 of 9 — DSC_0239.JPG The Humboldt Park Pavilion, circa 2025. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 7 of 9 — Humboldt bridge & creek.jpg A fieldstone bridge runs over the creek in Humboldt Park Courtesy of the Bay View Historical Society 8 of 9 — wooden pavilion 1891.jpg This photo from 1891 shows a wooden pavilion next to a section of the enhanced creek that used to flow from the lagoon, taking the overflow from the lagoon to the corner of Quincy and Oklahoma Ave. Courtesy of the Bay View Historical Society 9 of 9 — DSC_0246.JPG The low section of the south side of Humboldt Park leading out towards Quincy Avenue is the remanent of the creek that used to run through the park from the lagoon overflow. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM

"If we look at the top of that building, we can see that there's a weathervane, which is a nod to the WPA workers who built it," Winkler says. "They intentionally included that, and it shows a worker with a wheelbarrow."

During the same time as its sibling bandshell in Washington Park, the WPA also added an Art Deco bandshell in 1932 in Humboldt Park. Located at the foot of the hill, the bandshell was optimally situated to host crowds of up to 2,000 people.

1 of 5 — old bandshell.jpg The bandshell, around the time it was built by the WPA. Courtesy of Ron Winkler. 2 of 5 — thumbnail_Humboldt Park 4th of July.jpg A Fourth of July celebration at the bandshell. Courtesy of Ron Winkler. 3 of 5 — thumbnail_bandshell fire 1976.jpg Arsonists set fire to the Humboldt Park bandshell in 1976. Courtesy of Ron Winkler. 4 of 5 — thumbnail_bandshell fire damage.jpg The aftermath of the fire. Courtesy of Ron Winkler. 5 of 5 — DSC_0229.JPG Humboldt Park's current bandshell, built in 1977. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM

"The inside was so reflective that they didn't need any [additional] lighting, because the lighting from inside projected out to the seating for the audience and there's a gradual slope appeal."

For decades, the bandshell hosted a wide variety of live performances until it was burnt down by arsonists in 1976. It was rebuilt in 1977 and stands to this day as the home of Chill On The Hill.

The third WPA project in Humboldt Park was upgrading the creek that removed the lagoon’s overflow. A rustic bridge and small waterfall was built at its outlet, along with a series of fieldstone bridges and waterfalls along the brook.

Humboldt Park today

1 of 5 — IMG_5946.jpg Bay View historian and author Ron Winkler by Humboldt Park's lagoon. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 2 of 5 — DSC_0240.JPG The Humboldt Park lagoon, circa 2025. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 3 of 5 — DSC_0238.JPG A new plaque on the wall near the entrance of the Humboldt Park pavilion marks the entire park as a historic landmark by the Bay View Historical Society. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 4 of 5 — DSC_0232.JPG Humboldt Park's current service and maintenance building was built in 1961 and designed by County architect Gilbert Grunwald to resemble the previous service and maintenance building which became the pavilion. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 5 of 5 — DSC_0249.JPG The tennis courts at Humboldt Park were originally clay courts when it was first constructed. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM

Today, Humboldt Park is home to a wide variety of playgrounds, walking paths, fishing and community events. Located in the heart of Bay View, Winkler says Humboldt Park illustrates the importance of access to nature within an urban setting.

"Having these green spaces in cities is very beneficial for body, mind and spirit," he says. "And in fact, the temperature is about 10° cooler when you have these green spaces and it just helps everybody's psyche."

The Bay View Historical Society's Humboldt Park Landmarking Ceremony will be held at the pavilion in the park on Saturday, June 28 at 1 p.m. It's free and open to the public.