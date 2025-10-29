'What America is about': Historical marker honors Milwaukee's Chinese Laundry Era

A new state historical marker in Milwaukee honors the city’s Chinese Laundry Era. It's part of a collaboration between the Wisconsin Historical Society and community groups to create 12 new historical markers that focus on unrepresented topics.

Wing Wau became the city’s first Chinese Laundry in 1874. For over 100 years, until the rise of home washers and dryers, dozens of Chinese laundries were opened here. The new historical marker sits outside the YWCA on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That’s where Fred Moy Laundry operated from 1940 to 1976.

Moy’s granddaughter and member of the Organization of Chinese Americans, Anna Moy Wong, attended a recent unveiling of the marker commemorating the Chinese Laundry era. I asked her if the current state of political discourse around immigration has had an impact on the marker's meaning.

"Initially, we didn’t think about that," Wong says. "But now, with the climate that you mention, of course the immigration stories — it does bring to light how it comes into play. I think people forget what’s the best about immigration actually; that we come together, we work hard and you create a life for you, your family. I think that’s what America is about."

The marker explains that a Chinese laundry in Milwaukee was burned down during the 1889 anti-Chinese riot. It says that laundries provided a pathway for Chinese families to succeed in America amid racial tensions and job scarcity.

Wong’s family used to live above Fred Moy Laundry. A parking lot is now where her garage and backyard used to be. She describes her experiences growing up during the 60s and 70s.

"We were talking about invisibility and also about being able to be heard and seen," she says. "I must mention that I think we just blended in during those years. I felt like we just had to fit in."

Wong added that today, it's more commonplace to embrace your heritage.

"I think it’s very touching to me when I see even older generations being able to talk about their past," says Wong. "I think those stories have to be heard. I think the more stories we hear, the more we connect, the more we can empathize, the more we can put a face to these struggles or obstacles that people had to face to be where they are today."

Next spring, a new marker will be installed at Forest Home Cemetery to recognize the tradition of Chinese tomb sweeping.