History is happening every day, and it’s not just recorded by people in power. The coronavirus pandemic is a huge moment in our collective history…
If the Smithsonian Institution is known as “The Nation’s Attic,” the Wisconsin Historical Society holds that distinction here in this state. But leaders…
Wisconsin is home to an internationally significant collection of artifacts that most of us will never see first hand.They’re relics on-board scores of…
A decision by Governor Scott Walker is still pending as to the future of a proposed Menominee casino in the Kenosha area.The plan – which also includes a…
Since the beginning of January, the Wisconsin Historical Society has taken our state history on the road, taking up residence at the Milwaukee Central…
You might think you’ve stumbled upon a movie set where County Trunks B and Z come together in Oneida County. There stands a general store from the dawn of…
One family’s scrapbook became a powerful resource for Wisconsin’s involvement in the Civil War.The family of Edwin B. Quiner, the secretary to the…