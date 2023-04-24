© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wisconsin's State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo has died

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Becky Mortensen
Published April 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
341382715_904201080832952_8481420019529214866_n.jpg
Wisconsin Historical Society
/
WUWM
Dr. James Skibo assists in the recovery of an ancient canoe.

Wisconsin's State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo, has passed away. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, on April 14, he went missing during a routine dive preparing for the maritime archaeology season and later died at the hospital.

Dr. Skibo worked in coordination with Wisconsin’s Native Nations on the historic recovery of two canoes with great archaeological significance to the state and its tribal communities.

In 2021 Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen discovered a 1,200 year old dug-out canoe in Lake Mendota.

Recovery team lifting canoe from Lake Mendota.jpg
'Wisconsin's oldest shipwreck': How a 1,200-year-old dugout canoe was extracted from Lake Mendota
Audrey Nowakowski

About a year later, a 3,000 year old canoe was also discovered. Dr. Skibo assisted in both recoveries.

A woman from the Ho-Chunk Nation smiles as she touches the canoe. Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archaeologists recovered a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe from Lake Mendota in Madison, Wis., on Thursday.
Health & Science
A second ancient canoe is found in Wisconsin — this time tracing back to 1000 B.C.
Juliana Kim

Dr. Skibo also played a role in getting a historic marker recognizing Native American burial mounds placed on the Wisconsin State Fair grounds.

IMG_5813.JPG
New historic marker honors Native burial site at Wisconsin State Fair Park grounds
Mallory Cheng

The Wisconsin Historical Society said in a Facebook post about Dr. Skibo, "Jim was a champion, leader and mentor for his team, yet always eager to learn from those around him. He was looking forward to getting back in the water with his colleagues this spring to further explore the site of the historic canoe recoveries, as he knew there are many stories yet to be shared.

Jim’s passion and enthusiasm reverberated through the halls of our organization and throughout the state. An explorer at heart, Jim traveled Wisconsin on a mission to democratize archaeology, and he loved to tell the stories of the past through the lens of the archaeological record left behind. He truly was the 'People’s Archaeologist,' as he often referred to himself."

Dr. Skibo is survived by his wife and two children.

Tags
Lake EffectWUWMWisconsin Historical Society
Becky Mortensen
Becky Mortensen joined WUWM as the executive producer of Lake Effect in 2019.
See stories by Becky Mortensen
Related Content