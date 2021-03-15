-
As the nation takes time to celebrate the women and men who have served in our armed forces this Veterans Day, a local initiative is working toward better…
-
Wednesday is Veterans Day. This year, part of the story is the COVID-19 toll at Wisconsin state veterans homes and federal VA facilities.The Wisconsin…
-
It happened during the first week of September in 1945: Japan signed formal surrender papers aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, bringing an end to…
-
When the U.S. first invaded Afghanistan in 2001, no one imagined the conflict would last nearly two decades. But 19 years later, there are still U.S.…
-
The quality of health care for veterans may be closely watched this election year due to frequent presidential promises to take care of those who served…
-
African American men and women in the armed forces, past and present, are being honored in a new mural at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. It’s…
-
The Trump administration is moving ahead with an effort to help more military veterans receive health care services away from the Department of Veterans…
-
During World War I, soldiers coined the term "shell shock" to describe their post-traumatic reactions to war. "Battle fatigue" came along during World War…
-
It’s Veterans Day — a national holiday to honor the service of the country’s more than 18 million living veterans. There will be parades, speeches and a…
-
Updated Tuesday at 1 p.m. CTFor people who've served in the military, they say getting back into the swing of civilian life can be difficult. That's…