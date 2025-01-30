© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Secure gun storage program explained by Milwaukee-area military veteran who helped expand it

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:54 PM CST
A resource table at the January 25 Frost Fest for military veterans and families highlighted the Live Today-Put It Away program. The event was held at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center.
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
A resource table at the January 25 Frost Fest for military veterans and families highlighted the Live Today-Put It Away program. The event was held at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center.

A couple weeks ago, we reported on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visiting Bear Arms Boutique. That’s a firing range in Mequon, that offers veterans, and others, secure storage of guns if owners want the weapon temporarily out of their home.

Similar programs are also offered at dozens of other Wisconsin gun shops thanks to some work housed at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Mark Flower, a Veteran Peer Specialist at the Captain John D. Mason Peer Outreach Program, spoke with WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach about the “Live Today—Put It Away” effort, starting with his perspective on the risk of veterans using firearms to commit suicide.

Flower is an Army veteran and part of the Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force.
Tags
gunsVeteransWUWMWUWM News
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach
Related Content