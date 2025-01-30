Secure gun storage program explained by Milwaukee-area military veteran who helped expand it

A couple weeks ago, we reported on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visiting Bear Arms Boutique. That’s a firing range in Mequon, that offers veterans, and others, secure storage of guns if owners want the weapon temporarily out of their home.

Similar programs are also offered at dozens of other Wisconsin gun shops thanks to some work housed at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Mark Flower, a Veteran Peer Specialist at the Captain John D. Mason Peer Outreach Program, spoke with WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach about the “Live Today—Put It Away” effort, starting with his perspective on the risk of veterans using firearms to commit suicide.

Flower is an Army veteran and part of the Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force.

