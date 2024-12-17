National school safety advocate weighs in on mass shooting at Madison, Wis., Christian school

Police in Madison may provide more details Tuesday afternoon about what prompted a 15-year-old to fatally shoot two people and wound six others Monday at a Christian school in the city.

Monday night, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes identified Natalie Rupnow as the person who opened fire before Rupnow, now deceased, apparently turned the gun on herself.

The mass shooting raises concerns for a Florida man who has long campaigned for stronger school safety measures in Wisconsin.

Max Schachter’s son, Alex, was one of 17 people killed in the Parkland school shooting six years ago. Schachter told WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach about his reaction to Monday’s incident in Madison.

Schachter is also the founder of Safe Schools for Alex, an advocacy group named after his son.

