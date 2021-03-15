-
The Milwaukee County Board has decided not to allow gun shows at the Sports Complex in Franklin, after all. The Board voted 13-3 Thursday to reject a proposal to revive the shows, which had been held biannually for years. The Board also voted to reduce fines for possessing 25 grams or less of marijuana to no more than $1.
-
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is facing charges for fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha. Rittenhouse, who's from Illinois,…
-
Twenty-four people associated with a violent drug trafficking gang operating in a northeast Milwaukee neighborhood face federal charges, authorities said…
-
Updated at 3:39 p.m. CTA Wisconsin high school resource officer shot a 16-year-old student Tuesday after the boy stabbed him in his office, marking the…
-
Updated Tuesday at 4:17 p.m. CTA 17-year-old Waukesha South High School student was shot by a police officer on Monday morning after allegedly aiming a…
-
With Justice Brett Kavanaugh replacing Anthony Kennedy, a clear conservative majority could make regulating guns very difficult.
-
Updated at 2:23 p.m. CTThe Big Boy All-Weather Rifle, made by Henry Repeating Arms in Rice Lake, has been voted winner of this year’s Coolest Thing Made…
-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers unveiled a proposal for a "red flag" bill Thursday.The bill would allow judges to seize guns from…
-
The battle over stronger gun laws has resumed in Wisconsin. A Milwaukee state senator and other Democratic legislators have introduced a bill requiring…
-
The federal ban on bump stocks announced in December takes effect March 26. Sellers and gun rights groups are taking advantage of that extra time to boost sales, despite the upcoming ban.