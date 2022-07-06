Highland Park suspect fled to Wisconsin after killing 7 and wounding dozens, police say

Illinois police say Highland Park suspect accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens during a July 4th parade took a brief trip to Wisconsin after the shootings.

Christopher Covelli is Deputy Chief of the Lake County Sheriff's Office. He told a news briefing late Tuesday live-streamed by CBS Chicago that he won't say why the alleged gunman Robert Crimo III went to the Madison area.

"Investigators are still looking into that. They're still working many different angles. We do know he went on a drive following the events. But as to why, that's not something I can get into right now," Covelli said.

However, the NBC-TV affiliate in Chicago reported that Crimo went to the Madison area to drop off his phone in an attempt to throw authorities off his trail. Madison TV stations report that the local police chief's blog said that the FBI reached out to area law enforcement about the incident.

It appears that the suspect didn't stay in Wisconsin very long. Law enforcement arrested Crimo in the city of North Chicago Monday evening. Police say there was another gun in the car Crimo was driving.

The suspect has been charged with seven counts of first-degree homicide with more criminal charges expected.