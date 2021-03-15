criminal justice

-
Ladarius Marshall was just 16-years-old when he was accused of murder. Despite little evidence, Marshall was sentenced in May of 2010 to 20 years in…
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will issue Wisconsin's first pardons in nine years, invoking his constitutional power to grant clemency to four people.Evers…
In 2015, the documentary series Making A Murderer reached millions of viewers around the world. The series tells the story of Steven Avery and his nephew,…
Over the past three decades, Wisconsin’s state prison population has increased by more than 200 percent, and it’s expected to keep growing. According to a…