Evers urges gun safety measures, mental health spending in Wisconsin State of the State speech

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers included an unexpected pitch for a particular gun safety measure as he delivered the annual State of the State message to state legislators in Madison on Jan. 22, 2025.

Evers wants to reinstate the state’s 48-hour waiting period between buying and taking possession of a gun from a federally licensed firearms dealer. Republicans eliminated the waiting period about a decade ago, arguing there would still be a background check of the buyer. But gun safety advocates say the background check often moves very quickly and doesn’t delay people intent on homicide or suicide.

Evers made that same point during his remarks.

“Studies show that the time between when someone decides to take their life and attempts to do so is often less than 24 hours, and for half, less than 10 minutes. The window for intervention is really short. Being able to purchase and possess a gun in minutes significantly increases the risk of firearm suicide and firearm homicide as well,” Evers said.

During his speech, Evers introduced family members of former Milwaukee Alderperson and State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, who used a gun to die by suicide in November.

The legislature’s top Republican, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine Co.), criticized the mention of Brostoff when later speaking with reporters.

“Of course, all of us feel bad for Jonathan Brostoff’s death. But to somehow use it as a cheap political stunt to try to get a piece of legislation passed that he knows is not going to happen really demeans Jonathan’s memory, and I think is kind of sad,” Vos said.

On other topics, Evers emphasized what his team had released earlier in the day—that he was declaring 2025 the Year of the Kid in Wisconsin. As part of that effort, the governor wants a significant increase in state funds spent on mental health services, going from $30 million in the current state budget to $300 million in the next, "to provide comprehensive mental health in schools statewide, including support for peer-to-peer suicide prevention programs and expanded mental health training," Evers said to applause from legislative Democrats.

Republicans appeared to sit quietly through the speech, and Vos, seated behind Evers, shook his head a few times.

Vos says his party’s priorities this year are more state tax cuts, raising educational standards and helping the Trump administration crack down on illegal immigration.

Evers says Wisconsin can’t allow reckless decisions in Washington to stymie economic growth, noting many Wisconsin industries count on immigrant workers.

