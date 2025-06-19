A Milwaukee family’s Juneteenth Legacy

Milwaukee celebrates its 54th annual Juneteenth festival. It’s one of the oldest and largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country. And there isn’t a year that Milwaukee’s Tyrone Daniels has missed.

“I was a commando at the time [when it first started],” Daniels says. “My involvement with them was basically as security for the event.”

The Commandos protected Milwaukee’s Black community from police and racist residents around the civil rights era and beyond. While Daniels helped with security, it wasn’t long before he was in charge of running the security detail for the festival.

A few years ago, he passed down security operations to his son, Corey Daniels.

“He’s not missed a Juneteenth since its inception, and I’ve maybe missed one,” says Corey.

This year’s Juneteenth will be a little different from the past 53 years as the festival enters a partnership with Summerfest. The festival and parade will still reside on the near north side and King Drive, but the Summerfest grounds will cap off the night’s activities.

“I think it’s beautiful how things have grown from the parade to the King and Queens Court,” Corey says. “I think [Juneteenth] is just gonna be here forever. It’s gonna be here forever.”

Forever is the goal. Because when it comes to festivals celebrating Black Milwaukee, both Tyrone and Corey spoke about another festival that was once a staple in the city and is now gone.

“I really strongly dislike talking about disparities when it comes to certain things, but when the city of Milwaukee lost African World Festival, we lost something so valuable to our people," says Corey. "I didn’t say race, I said to our people, because it was special to all of Milwaukee."

The Tyrone was also on the board and one of the founders of the event, which ended 10 years ago, in 2015, due to financial constraints. Both Tyrone and Corey talked about how the event was known throughout the country and helped put Black Milwaukee on the map.

“We had Patti LaBelle, Dionne Warwick, Chaka Khan [perform],” Corey says. “I wonder if people find it concerning that the population of Milwaukee’s [Black and brown community] supersedes all other populations, but the resources we have for our pride aren’t there.”

While talking about what Black Milwaukee has lost, Tyrone talks about how Juneteenth’s festival and parade route has been reduced over time — almost three-quarters of a mile. He says condensing a crowd that size brings problems.

But even with the ways things have changed, both father and son can’t wait to celebrate together, one more time.

“You know, Dad, I will continue to do whatever I can do to help my community,” Corey says. “But also to make you proud. And even though I know Juneteenth is a legacy itself, I will also try to maintain the legacy and the efforts [you] made.”

“I’m just sitting here singing to myself,” Tyrone tells his son. “I’ve got a song in my heart when [you] talk like that. It feels good.”