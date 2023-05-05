Events for AAPI Heritage Month happening around Milwaukee

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by going to one of these events happening in Milwaukee.

ElevAsian event: May 14, 2023 - Chai Chat - Beauty & Bridgerton

This event will be a Bridgerton inspired conversation about colorism and South Asian beauty standards.

Hmong & Lao American Day: May 14, 2023, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Washington Park located in Manitowoc, WI.

Milwaukee Asian Restaurant Week: May 15 - 21

AAPI film festival at Oriental Theater: May 19 - 21

Milwaukee’s first MKE Dumpling Fest: June 4, 2023 at The Cooperage Milwaukee

Milwaukee Art Museum Expert Series: John Ridley and Kimi Hill on Chiura Obata: May 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. John Ridley, Jr - Oscar-winning writer/producer will be facilitating a discussion about his upcoming documentary film on artists during the mass incarceration of 125,284 Americans of Japanese Descent (over 2/3rds of which were U.S. citizens) without due process during World War II and featuring Kimi Hill, granddaughter of noted artist Chiura Obata along with others. Sponsored by No Studios in collaboration with JACL-WI.

