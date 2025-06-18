Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Trapper Schoepp, LUXI, Bicentennial Drug Lord, The Hallelujah Ward
As the city prepares for thousands of visitors for Summerfest, there are also many local bands preparing to perform for throngs of festival-goers. Matt Wild is ready.
Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and a big fan of local music. Every month he creates a list of some of the best new songs from local musicians. He joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share a few of his top picks of the month.
1. Loaded by Trapper Schoepp
2. Heartbeats by LUXI
3. This Pabst Blue Ribbon by Bicentennial Drug Lord
4. Manageable Oblivion by The Hallelujah Ward
