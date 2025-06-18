© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Trapper Schoepp, LUXI, Bicentennial Drug Lord, The Hallelujah Ward

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published June 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
Trapper Schoepp, LUXI, Bicentennial Drug, The Hallelujah Ward

As the city prepares for thousands of visitors for Summerfest, there are also many local bands preparing to perform for throngs of festival-goers. Matt Wild is ready.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and a big fan of local music. Every month he creates a list of some of the best new songs from local musicians. He joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share a few of his top picks of the month.

1. Loaded by Trapper Schoepp

2. Heartbeats by LUXI

3. This Pabst Blue Ribbon by Bicentennial Drug Lord

4. Manageable Oblivion by The Hallelujah Ward

Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectmusicMilwaukee Record
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
