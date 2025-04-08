Milwaukee Music Roundup: Collections of Colonies of Bees, Wire & Nail, Laura Petersen and the Old Souls, Resurrectionists

Although it may not feel like it, spring is here and summer is fast approaching. As we get ready for our season of outside entertainment, we’re checking out some of the best new songs from local musicians.

Matt Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some great new songs from Milwaukee musicians. He joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share a few of his top picks of the month.

1. A tricky, lonesome sin by Collections of Colonies of Bees

<a href="https://collectionsofcoloniesofbees.bandcamp.com/album/rhinestones">Rhinestones by Collections of Colonies of Bees</a>

2. Hey Someday by Wire & Nail

3. Just a Little More Sufferin' by Laura Petersen

<a href="https://lpandtheos.bandcamp.com/album/separation">Separation by Laura Petersen and the Old Souls</a>

4. Make a Place for Them by Resurrectionists

<a href="https://resurrectionistsmke.bandcamp.com/album/any-time-you-make-a-place-for-them">Any Time You Make a Place for Them by Resurrectionists</a>