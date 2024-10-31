Milwaukee Music Roundup: Fuzzysurf, The Quilz, Peeper and Le Play, Seances

In celebration of this spooky season, Matt Wild, from Milwaukee Record has a special treat. Every month, Wild recaps some of the best new, local music in a series called The Milwaukee Music Roundup. This month, he explores some of the best, haunted, Halloweeny tunes from local musicians.

1. Happy Halloween by Fuzzysurf

2. Vampire Blues by The Quilz

3. Dead Party by Peeper and Le Play

4. Fade by Seances