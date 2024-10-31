© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Fuzzysurf, The Quilz, Peeper and Le Play, Seances

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Rob Larry
Published October 31, 2024 at 2:18 PM CDT
Fuzzysurf, The Quilz, Peeper & Le Play, Seances
Fuzzysurf, The Quilz, Peeper & Le Play, Seances

In celebration of this spooky season, Matt Wild, from Milwaukee Record has a special treat. Every month, Wild recaps some of the best new, local music in a series called The Milwaukee Music Roundup. This month, he explores some of the best, haunted, Halloweeny tunes from local musicians.

1. Happy Halloween by Fuzzysurf

2. Vampire Blues by The Quilz

3. Dead Party by Peeper and Le Play

4. Fade by Seances

WUWMLake EffectmusicMilwaukee Record
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Rob Larry
Rob is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
