Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Allison Mahal, Sure Thing, FULL NUDE, Dogs in Ecstasy

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Rob Larry
Published April 1, 2024 at 1:11 PM CDT
Allison Mahal, Sure Thing, Full Nude, Dogs in Ecstasy

Spring has sprung and along with the nicer weather, we’re getting a deluge of new music from Milwaukee musicians and as always, Matt Wild has been listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list.

1. 18 Moving South by Allison Mahal

2. PDA Now by Sure Thing

3. Dot in the Dream House by FULL NUDE

4. Podcasting By Dogs in Ecstasy

Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Rob Larry
Rob is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
