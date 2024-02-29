© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Known Moons, Immortal Girlfriend, Large Print, Andrew Jambura

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Rob Larry
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
2024 is already shaping up to be a big year in Milwaukee music. Bands are continuing to turn out great songs, and as always, Matt Wild has been listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record, and every month, he creates a list of some of the best new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. Simultaneous Highs by Known Moons

2. Hourglass by Immortal Girlfriend

3. Dust by Large Print

4. Can U Spell God? by Andrew Jambura
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Rob Larry
Rob is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
