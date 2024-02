Milwaukee Music Roundup: Known Moons, Immortal Girlfriend, Large Print, Andrew Jambura

2024 is already shaping up to be a big year in Milwaukee music. Bands are continuing to turn out great songs, and as always, Matt Wild has been listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record, and every month, he creates a list of some of the best new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. Simultaneous Highs by Known Moons

2. Hourglass by Immortal Girlfriend

3. Dust by Large Print

4. Can U Spell God? by Andrew Jambura