Milwaukee Music Roundup: Reyna, Bunk Bed, Social Caterpillar, Social Cig

Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published November 1, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT
October has been a busy time in Milwaukee. Although summer may have come to an end, there have still been a lot of festivals and shows in the city, and local musicians have continued to produce some great, new songs. As always, Matt Wild has been listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is October's list.

1. Serotonin by Reyna

2. Bum by Bunk Bed

3. Motorcycle No. 4 by Social Caterpillar

4. Wonderin' by Social Cig

