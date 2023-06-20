Milwaukee Music Roundup: Trixie Mattel, HOSTS, You Win !!!, VARIOUS

Summer seems to be in full swing here in Milwaukee, and no matter where you spend your weekends, it seems like there is always live music. And where there is live, local music, there is Matt Wild.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup.Here is this month's list:

1. Looking Good, Feeling Gorgeous by Trixie Mattel

2. Marginal Man by HOSTS

3. Bloodsport by You Win !!!

4. Holiday Road- Iroan Pizza (Lindsey Buckingham cover) by VARIOUS