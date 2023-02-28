Milwaukee Music Roundup: Beauty Steps, Lady Cannon, Astral Hand, Abby Jean
February was an incredibly busy month in Milwaukee and musicians were no exception. Local bands have been putting out a plethora of new songs and as always, Matt Wild has been listening.
He is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Here is this month's list:
1. Peaches by Beauty Steps
2. Ashamed by Lady Cannon
3. Contact by Astral Hand
4. Know Better by Abby Jeanne