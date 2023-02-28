© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Beauty Steps, Lady Cannon, Astral Hand, Abby Jean

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published February 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST
Music Roundup Cover Feb.jpg
Beauty Steps, Lady Cannon, Astral Hand, Abby Jeanne

February was an incredibly busy month in Milwaukee and musicians were no exception. Local bands have been putting out a plethora of new songs and as always, Matt Wild has been listening.

He is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here is this month's list:

1. Peaches by Beauty Steps

2. Ashamed by Lady Cannon

3. Contact by Astral Hand

4. Know Better by Abby Jeanne

Tags
WUWMLake EffectMilwaukee Recordmusic
Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2016.
See stories by Joy Powers
Robert Larry
Robert Larry joined WUWM in 2022 as a digital producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content