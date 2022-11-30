© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Round Up: NEWSKI, MATTHÚ, as Oak, Murphy Kaye

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published November 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST
It’s officially the holiday season and many of us are gathering with friends and family for celebrations. Here on Lake Effect, we’re celebrating all things Milwaukee music with Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild.

Every month Wild creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians and he joins us to share a few of those songs.

Here's the Milwaukee Music Roundup for December 2022:

  1. Wet Pavement by NEWSKI
  2. Par For You by MATTHÚ
  3. Flight Of The Loon by as Oak
  4. Holiday In 6/8 by Murphy Kaye
Milwaukee Record
Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2016.
