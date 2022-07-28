© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Dead Horses, Clementine, Desi, Lords Of Apricity

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Valeria Navarro Villegas
Published July 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
Summer is firing on all cylinders here in Milwaukee. With so many festivals and celebrations happening each week, it would be hard not to hear some, great local music—just ask Matt Wild. He’s the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he releases a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians.

Here's the music roundup for August 2022:

  1. Dead Horses
    Brady Street
    "It has indeed been inspired by Milwaukee's own Brady Street. And you're right the son... which is also called Brady, it really has this nostalgic very longing feel to it," says Wild. "It's kind of like a perfect late summer song to me."
  2. Clementine
    Lucinda
    "Clementine ... They are this kind of like emo kind of pop punk band," says Wild. "[It's] their first single in a couple years. It is called Lucinda [and] it's like you said, if you are a certain age it will take you right back to high school."
  3. Desi
    Better
    "[Desi] has a new song, it is called Better, [it's] ethereal, dreamy R&B and soul music," says Wild. "She kind of had a little kind of explanation to go with the song. She says 'personally it was important for me to get better at making music, the recording process and production was much different for me, but I also wanted to feel and be better in so many different aspects of my life.'"
  4. Lords Of Apricity
    Victory Song

"Apricity means the warmth of the sun in winter," says Wild. "Such a specific kind of wonderful word that describes something so, so specific and Lords of Apricity too, kind of hitting some very specific touch points here for who they're influenced by like I said, very classic 70's rock."

