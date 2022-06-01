Milwaukee Music Roundup: Reyna, Holy Pinto, The Lost Tribe of the Moon, Lyric Advisory Board

Many of us are looking forward to this year’s festival season, as many are returning for the first time since the pandemic. In Milwaukee, festivals are one of the best places to hear new local music, which is why you may find yourself running into Matt Wild — the co-founder of Milwaukee Record.

Every month he releases a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians and shares a sample of what he’s been listening to for the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here's the music roundup for June:

Reyna

Todo To Nada

"This song is very, very slick, very, very well produced. It's just a fantastic track and really just gives you an idea of what the rest of this EP sounds like. The song we're going to be listening to is called Todo to Nada, which translates to 'I believe all to nothing' or 'from everything to nothing.' It's about a person who was once everything and now is nothing," Wild explains.

Holy Pinto

We're All Doomed Forever

<a href="https://holypinto.bandcamp.com/album/milwaukee-a-love-story-of-truck-stops-soccer-bars-and-a-big-blue-van">Milwaukee: A Love Story of Truck Stops, Soccer Bars, and a Big Blue Van. by Holy Pinto</a>

"It's one of the songs that I love so much — in that it's a song that lyrically and thematically is a very, very heavy, very very somber song, but it is accompanied by this very lush, very beautiful, very lovely musical accompaniment and the melody is beautiful. The instrumentation is beautiful. Aymen [Holy Pinto] says himself, 'I usually put silver linings and positivity in songs,'" Wild say.

The Lost Tribe of the Moon

The Man In Black Fled Across The Desert Part 2: Arriving

<a href="https://losttribesofthemoon1.bandcamp.com/album/chapter-ii-tales-of-strife-destiny-and-despair">Chapter II: Tales Of Strife, Destiny, And Despair by Lost Tribes Of The Moon</a>

"It's not just metal, but there's a lot of prog rock in here. There's a lot of experimental, there's even a little bit of like touches of folk in this band Lost Tribes of the Moon. This is a genre that I'm not super familiar with. I don't follow as maybe close to these as I should. But every once in a while something will just like hit me and be like, 'Oh yeah, this is great. Why haven't I been listening to this?'" he says.

Lyric Advisory Board

Yes, I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You

<a href="https://lyricadvisoryboard.bandcamp.com/album/lipstick-detox">lipstick detox by Lyric Advisory Board</a>

"I figured, you know, a good way into that album would be this John Prine cover. ... Lyric Advisory Board does a terrific job with the song," Wild says.