Milwaukee Music Roundup: Retoro, DarylAnne, LUXI and Joseph Huber

Spring has been slowly emerging in Milwaukee. And as temperatures start to climb, many of us start looking forward to live music — especially now after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many of us away from large crowds. Although live music has been limited, Milwaukee musicians have continued to write and record new songs.

And as always, Matt Wild has been listening. Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he releases a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians. He joins Lake Effect with a sample of what he’s been listening to for this Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here's the roundup for March:

Retoro

Zoo

<a href="https://retoro.bandcamp.com/album/hairlush-boutique">Hairlush Boutique by Retoro</a>

"This is kind of just good, solid, bratty, garage punk rock and roll indebted to, you know, old groups like Iggy Pop and the Stooges. I hear a lot of Television, the post punk band Television in their sound, and a little bit of psychedelic touches in there, maybe maybe even a little jam band tendencies mixed in as well, " Wild explains.

LUXI

Dream Girl

<a href="https://luximusic.bandcamp.com/track/dream-girl">Dream Girl by LUXI</a>

"Dream Girl is a little less dancy than some of the stuff [LUXI's] done. It lives up to its title. It kind of reminds me of something you'd find in like a really trippy anime. It also has this kind of bubbly synthy bass, it reminds me of early Madonna tracks, some great vocals on this one from LUXI as well," he says.

DarylAnne

Might As Well

"It is a just a solid, wonderful, really chill kind of late night jazzy kind of R&B record. The song we're going to be listening to is called Might As Well and it does feature a great kind of jazzy guitar lick in it. This is an artist I really hope she just [continues] to make music. This is someone I think hopefully we'll be hearing a lot from in the upcoming years," says Wild.

Joseph Huber

Dog Days

<a href="https://josephhuber.bandcamp.com/album/the-downtowner">The Downtowner by Joseph Huber</a>

"The song we're going to be listening to it's called Dog Days. It's actually written by the bassist for Joseph Huber's band. His name is Eston Bennett, he wrote this song, but I think it's just a it's a really fantastic song. It really evokes exactly what the the title would suggest. These kind of long dog days of summer, which I know we're not quite there yet, but we're getting there. I think it's a terrific song, really looking forward to this full record," he says.