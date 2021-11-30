Milwaukee Music Roundup: Shle Berry, Peeper & Le Play, The LOL, Social Cig

Every month, Matt Wild joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share a sample of what he’s been listening to for the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm.

Here's the roundup for November:

Shle Berry

It Is What It Is

Wild begins this month's roundup with Shle Berry's It Is What It Is. Reading from Berry's Instagram page, Wild explains what Berry had to say about the song.

"This was one of those songs I wasn't exactly looking to make, it kind of just came out. I'm getting better at allowing the natural flow to happen. I don't know who I am as an artist yet, but you get to witness me figure it out," says Wild.

Peeper & Le Play

Big Ol' Thing

<a href="https://peeperleplay.bandcamp.com/album/big-ol-thing">BIG OL' THING by PEEPER & LE PLAY</a>

"Their music is kind of this very fractured, very experimental, almost kind of like dance or funk music and they put out a couple of records before in the past. I'm just really looking forward to what I guess is going to be the final one from them," says Wild.

The LOL

6 Feet Under The Dance Floor

<a href="https://the-lol.bandcamp.com/track/6-feet-under-the-dance-floor">6 Feet Under the Dance Floor by The LOL</a>

"This one, which they released around Halloween I think this year, really splits the difference really well between their more kind of upbeat disco dance music of the past and their kind of darker moodier stuff of recent times," says Wild.

Social Cig

Milwaukee

<a href="https://socialcig.bandcamp.com/album/prettier-in-person">Prettier in Person by Social Cig</a>

"It's very ethereal, very hazy, and kind of this melancholy, bittersweet feeling that you get when you're 24 years old. I think we all kind of remember that feeling. So Parker is a young guy and [I'm] really looking forward to hearing more from him," says Wild.