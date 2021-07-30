Milwaukee Music Roundup: The LOL, Slamhaus, Myles Coyne, DJ Shawna Ft. Tanner Howie

Milwaukee bands continue to release new songs and Matt Wild has listened to most of them. Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture and gentle sarcasm.

Among the many cultural things Milwaukee Record keeps track of is a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians. Wild is the curator of that list and he joins Lake Effect every month to share with us a sample of what he’s been listening to for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here's the roundup for July 2021:

The LOL

"Laguna"

<a href="https://laurylsulfate.bandcamp.com/track/laguna">Laguna by The LOL</a>

"It is inspired by early '80s groups, groups like New Order and The Cure. The kind of stuff you might hear at Mad Plant on a Saturday night," Wild says.

Slamhaus

"Mesmerized"

<a href="https://slamhaus.bandcamp.com/album/im-trying">I'm Trying by Slamhaus</a>

"This is perfect kind of late summer road trip song and album," he says. "This has a late summer vibe, it's kind of hazy and chill."

Myles Coyne

"Digital Age"

<a href="https://mylescoyne.bandcamp.com/album/digital-age-remix">Digital Age Remix by Myles Coyne</a>

"Myles said, 'The lyrics are peak COVID-era self-reflection — about streaming shows during the pandemic, not wanting to return to your boring day job, interacting with family and friends through technology and how my overall perception on life has improved since meeting my wife,'" Wild explains.

DJ Shawna ft. Tanner Howie

"I Won't Give Up"

"It is this song of the summer feel. It's super upbeat. It's super positive. It's super inspiring," he says.