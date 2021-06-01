Milwaukee Music Roundup: B~Free, Big Mother Gig, Rum Revere, Eddy J. Lemberger

Milwaukee bands continue to release new songs and Matt Wild has listened to most of them. Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture and gentle sarcasm.

Among the many cultural things Milwaukee Record keeps track of is a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians. Wild is the curator of that list and he joins Lake Effect every month to share with us a sample of what he’s been listening to for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here's the latest Milwaukee Music Roundup:

B~Free

"Hate 2 Luv"

<a href="https://bfreemusic.bandcamp.com/track/hate-2-luv-feat-durand-bernarr">Hate 2 Luv (feat. Durand Bernarr) by B~Free, Durand Bernarr</a>

“Anyone who has paid attention to Milwaukee music in the past, I would say maybe five years, or certainly anyone who has tuned into the radio, has probably heard B~Free,” Wild says. “[‘Hate 2 Luv’] is a bit of a departure for her. It is cosmic tinged, kinda of dance or house vibe.”

Big Mother Gig

"Sober Man's Test"

<a href="https://bigmothergig.bandcamp.com/album/gusto">Gusto by Big Mother Gig</a>

Big Mother Gig is now based in Los Angeles but in the ‘90s, they were a staple of Milwaukee’s live music scene. Their newest album is called Gusto. “It’s a very adult record, it’s described as a recovery record, so it’s dealing with big themes like addiction, sobriety and family and marriage,” he says.

Rum Revere

"Town Hall"

<a href="https://rumrevere.bandcamp.com/album/town-hall-5">Town Hall by Rum Revere</a>

“[Rum Revere] has taken audio snippets from various town hall meetings, I don’t know for sure if he hasn’t taken some from Milwaukee meetings, but I guess they’re all just real-life arguments or lines that’s he’s found from, you know, these delightfully strange town hall meetings and has tossed them into these kind of great, real glitchy drum loops,” Wild says.

Eddy J. Lemberger

"Got Bucks Lust (I Love My Milwaukee Bucks)"

Got Bucks Lust - (I Love My Milwaukee Bucks) - Eddy J Lemberger

“I think we can all agree that the highest form of musical expression almost has to be sports themed novelty songs and we’ve got a doozy here. We have one of the kings of Wisconsin sports novelty music. Eddy J. Lemberger, he is back, and he’s got Bucks fever,” Wild says. “It is one of those songs that if you hear if for approximately four seconds it will be stuck in your head for approximately 8,000 years, so just in time for the Milwaukee Bucks playoffs.”