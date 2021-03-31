Milwaukee Music Roundup: Indonesian Junk, Negative/Positive, Guerrilla Ghost, Caley Conway

Although live shows most likely won’t be coming back until this summer, Milwaukee bands are continuing to release new songs — and Matt Wild has listened to most of them. Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture and gentle sarcasm.

Among the many cultural things Milwaukee Record keeps track of is a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians. Wild is the curator of that list and he joins Lake Effect every month to share with us a sample of what he’s been listening to for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Indonesian Junk

"Type Of A Girl"

<a href="https://indonesianjunk.bandcamp.com/album/living-in-a-nightmare">Living In A Nightmare by Indonesian Junk</a>

Wild says Indonesian Junk is band he has high on his list for shows to get to once live shows can happen safely again.

“This is a band that really dives deep into the whole, ‘70s New York Dolls sort of sound, very glam rock, glam punk,” he says. “It’s sleazy but fun, kind of sneering vocals.”

Negative/Positive

"Since Now And Also Since Before"

<a href="https://negativepositivemke.bandcamp.com/track/since-now-and-also-since-before">Since Now and Also Since Before by Negative/Positive</a>

“[Negative/Positive] is a band that formed at, I believe it was at the inaugural Girls Rock Milwaukee camp way back in 2013. At the time they were a three piece, and the members were something like 11, 12 and 13 years old and they’ve been playing ever since,” says Wild. “They’re going to be huge figures in the Milwaukee music scene for many, many years to come.”

Guerrilla Ghost

"Wesley Snipes In Mo' Better Blues"

<a href="https://guerrillaghost.bandcamp.com/album/the-trumaine-ep">The Trumaine EP by Guerrilla Ghost</a>

“[Guerilla Ghost] is kind of a hybrid of hip hop and rock and electronic. It’s two folks, they go by the names Tron Jovy, which is terrific, and Bad Graphics Ghost,” he says. “According to Bad Graphics Ghost, 'The themes of this record are mostly personal speaking on topics such as addiction, mental health, family trauma and community impact. Wesley Snipes was chosen as protagonist of sorts based solely on our enjoyment his films and career.'”

Caley Conway

"I Love You So Much I Don't Want to See You"

<a href="https://caleyconway.bandcamp.com/track/i-love-you-so-much-i-dont-want-to-see-you-2">I Love You So Much I Don't Want to See You by Caley Conway</a>

“[Caley Conway] is one of these artists where it’s immediately apparent why she’s great. She just has this incredible voice, just incredible musicianship, the production of her music is second to none,” he says.